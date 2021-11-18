Political

Not a Joke, Olympic Committee Eliminates Medical Tests for Transgender Athletes

MADISON, Wis. -- The International Olympic Committee just announced a new framework for transgender and intersex athletes. They will no longer require athletes to undergo "medically unnecessary" procedures or treatment.

In 2003, transgender athletes had to have sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy to compete. In 2015, athletes were only required to have hormone therapy to lower testosterone levels.

Now, athletes do not have to have medical tests to compete. Supposedly, each international sports federation will decide who can compete based on perception instead of scientific fact.

In a six-page document, the IOC outlined ten principles that allows transgenders to compete. Athletes will no longer be required to undergo hormone level modifications. The principles are subjective and vague.

In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.

"This is the beginning of the end of Olympic sports as we know it," states McConkey. "Scientific principles are thrown out the window. The Olympic Committee has bowed down to the woke crowd. Without scientific tests for performers, regulations to level the field have disappeared. Instead, each sport will decide what to do. Their decisions will be subjective with lawsuits to follow by disgruntled athletes on all sides. The Olympics are at stake."

McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they were allowed to have high testosterone levels.

Founded in 1988, 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry (4WindsUSA.com). Starting in world-class track and field ministries in 1981, Steve and Liz McConkey have worked through ten Olympics. In 2013, the ministry expanded to all sports. Steve graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University (Master of Public Health), Minnesota State University, Mankato (BS-Community Health), and Webster High School (WI). They have lived in Bowling Green (Kentucky), Eugene (Oregon), Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas), Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minnesota), and now Madison (Wisconsin). Also, Steve advises athletes and has ran 69,000 miles.

SOURCE 4 WINDS USA