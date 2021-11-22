Political

GiveSendGo.com, The Only Platform to Stand with Innocent Man, Kyle Rittenhouse

BOSTON -- Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent by a jury on Friday after being on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020. Rittenhouse was only 17 at the time of the incident. He is now 18 at the time of his acquittal.

Rittenhouse attempted to raise funds for his legal defense on GoFundMe last year, but was unsuccessful due to his campaign being shut down by the crowdfunding site. GoFundMe confirmed in August of 2020 they had shut down all campaigns supporting, or raising money, for Rittenhouse.

Discover Card also cancelled Rittenhouse by attempting to block all Discover card donations to his campaign. At the time of this release, Facebook still won’t allow Rittenhouse’s campaign to be shared on its platform even after Rittenhouse was declared innocent in a court of law.

GiveSendGo, the world’s #1 free Christian crowdfunding site, instead welcomed all campaigns in support of Rittenhouse on it’s platform. GiveSendGo Co-founder Jacob Wells said this decision was made because he believes that every American has a right to a fair trial and is innocent until proven guilty.

“Without GiveSendGo stepping in, this young man wouldn’t have been afforded that right to a fair trial,” said co-founder of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells. “Rittenhouse has now been declared innocent in a court of law and every platform that cancelled him should be ashamed for not standing with the side of justice.”

Heather Wilson, co-founder of GiveSendGo, said Rittenhouse was in a hopeless situation before GiveSendGo stepped in and provided a platform for him to raise funds for his legal defense.

“What would have happened to Kyle had GiveSendGo not been there?” Wilson said. “GiveSendGo exists to provide hope to the hopeless through crowdfunding and that’s exactly what happened with Kyle Rittenhouse. In the end, Kyle was found innocent and we had his back, even when no one else did.”

Additional names to cancel or otherwise shut down Rittenhouse are GoFundMe, Joe Biden, Discover Card, Facebook, Fundly, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE GiveSendGo