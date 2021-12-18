Political

The Supreme Court Allows Texas Abortion Ban to Stay in Place While Lawsuits by Abortion Providers can Move Forward

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, comments,

"While the Supreme Court is allowing abortion providers to sue the Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks, it is allowing the ban to stay in place while the lawsuits move forward.

"This is a significant victory for the pro-life movement as hundreds of children and their mothers will be saved from the violence of abortion while the ban remains in place.

"It also gives an insight into the mind of the Supreme Court regarding abortion. If the court truly believed access to abortion was a 'fundamental Constitutional right,' they certainly would not have allowed the abortion ban to remain in place. There can be no doubt, Roe v. Wade is being dismantled."

Danielle Versluys, Chief Operating Officer for Stanton Healthcare, adds,

"By allowing the Texas abortion ban to remain in effect while lawsuits proceed, the Supreme Court is effectively sending a clear message that the so-called 'right to abortion' in America is crumbling. We applaud the Justices for leaving the ban in place; many preborn children and their mothers will be spared from the violence of abortion as a result."

Stanton Public Policy is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.