Political

Gender Ideology Displaces Women

Biden EO Creates Diversity & Inclusion Bureaucracy

On June 25, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce. According to a White House fact-sheet, the Executive Order, among other items:

“Establishes a government-wide initiative to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in all parts of the Federal workforce.

charges all Federal agencies with reviewing within 100 days whether employees who are members of underserved communities face barriers to employment, promotion, or professional development within their workforce.

Directs agencies to seek opportunities to establish or elevate Chief Diversity Officers within their organizations.

Expands diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility training throughout the Federal workforce.

Directs agencies to ensure that the Federal health benefits system equitably serves LGBTQ+ employees and their dependents by expanding access to comprehensive gender-affirming health care.”

In addition, the order charges the federal agencies to ensure the use of “gender markers and pronouns in the Federal employment process respects transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary employees.” Valuable government resources and our tax-payer money will be used to fund these efforts. Recently, Eagle Forum obtained a leaked document detailing the Department of Health and Human Services’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibly Strategic Plan of 2022. The document closely follows the directions given in Biden’s Executive Order and advances its various initiatives. We can’t help but wonder how much wasted time and effort will go into its implementation.

The Left’s push for acceptance of gender ideology is not new. We’ve seen this in the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Since states voted to ratify ERA, the very definition of sex has changed to include gender identity. This is inherently anti-women and poses a barrier to women’s advancement and privacy. Gender ideology forces women-only spaces, sports, and organizations to accept men identifying as women. For example, the NCAA and the University of Pennsylvania are ignoring the multiple complaints against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly Liam Thomas. Thomas, now swimming with the girls’ team, has broken multiple female records and as a result of winning races, qualified for spots that should go to biological females. It’s not likely a biological female swimmer will be able to beat Thomas or break the new records. Shame on the NCAA and the University for ignoring their female members.

Today, the ERA poses a grave danger to women because of gender ideology. Eagle Forum is delighted by Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares’ decision to withdraw the state from legal efforts to force the Equal Rights Amendment’s recognition as a Constitutional Amendment. This is another blow to the radical Left’s insistence that the ERA is still alive and well. Other states must follow! Too much is at stake.

The Biden administration is hard at work crafting regulations that will squash religious liberty and womanhood. A leaked document from the Department of Health and Human Services outlines the egregious plans to push a leftist agenda.