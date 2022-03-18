Political

Florida diner that forbids Biden supporters becomes so popular that it runs out of food

A diner in DeBary, Florida, became popular overnight among residents and the international community after announcing they would no longer serve Biden supporters.

They sold out of food the same day and temporarily closed.

Angie Ugarte, the owner of the DeBary Diner, located just outside of Orlando, posted a provocative sign in the business's window.

It read, "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept, and corrupt administration currently inhabiting our White House, that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere. God bless America, and God bless our soldiers."

According to the New York Post, Ugarte received donations from across the globe and sold out of food in hours that same Wednesday, having to close early pending a 3000% uptick in food deliveries and orders.

Ugarte told the press: "I’ve gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, from Asia, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven’t been able to organize. Cooks, chefs, wait-staff have shown up in droves and asked to work for no pay. Two doctors and a former judge showed up and asked if they could wash dishes."

She adds: "I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I’m getting donations.”

People have traveled from all over the US, from thousands of miles away, to pose in front of the sign and show their support for Ugarte. One car with two couples in it arrived on Thursday from upper Michigan, a 3000-mile round trip, with an offer to bus tables and sweep floors. There was nowhere to sit so they ordered four cups of water, to go, which was free, of course, but left a $1,000.00 cash "tip."

This includes Rod Phillips, a member of the State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America association. "We wanted to come over here and thank you personally," Phillips told Ugarte as the pair posed for a photo.

Phillips qualified, "I fully respect the office of presidency of the United States, but this should have been handled much better, much better."

He added, "Being a Vietnam veteran and combat-wounded, I don’t wish war on anybody. But there is a proper way, and time, and place to leave an enemy country."