Roe v. Wade; UnConstitutional & UnScientific

In light of the likely and imminent overturning ofRoe v. Wade, Hal’s guest attorney Jonathan Alexandre breaks down whyRoe was some of the worst law ever written by American jurisprudence, and why the court was compelled to revisitRoe‘s flawed, un-scientific trimester system.

Learn why Roe v. Wade is both unscientific and unconstitutional and other facts surrounding its demise you might not have known.

Harold “Hal” Shurtleff is the co-founder of Camp Constitution, an all-volunteer association first formed in 2009 in Massachusetts. The camp offers classes and workshops on a number of subjects including U.S. history, the U.S. Constitution, current events, and how to be a freedom activist. Hal serves as the Camp’s director while in session. Throughout the remainder of the year he operates a radio show, delivers addresses to groups large and small, publishes books and other material, hosts a blog, and manages a YouTube channel and several social media outlets.