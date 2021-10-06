Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 11-15, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 11, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Juan Santiago to discuss his music ministry. David McShaw, Jeffrey Lumpkins, and Pastor Troy Calloway, Sr. share testimonies of healing from Covid-19. Ministering in music tonight is Jared White.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Evangelist Janna Allen of Central, South Carolina for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Janna shares her call to ministry as well as her experiences as an evangelist.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Annie Broughton hosts her Just Call Me Sarah conference on Nite Line. Tonight’s guests are Pastor Sean Dogan of Long Branch Church in Greenville, Pastors Johnny and Billie Donald of Strait Christian Church in Belton, and Apostle Hattie Gambrell of Living Faith Ministries in Travelers Rest. Annie and the guests examine Genesis 21:6 and discuss the topic, “God Made Me Laugh.” Minister Kenny Smith sings on this program, and Gail Thompson does an interpretive dance.

Thursday, October 14, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a missions night as they welcome Sun Ward, who is a missionary at Assemblies of God World Missions, and Pastor Rich and Annette Dunn of Hope Church tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, October 15, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host a special night of healing testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as they pray for healing. Gwen ministers and worships in song throughout the evening.

