Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 18-22, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 18, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Heather Hantz, the author of Anointed Stone, to share her journey of healing from thyroid cancer. Jayne Ferrer discusses her new book, Poems to Lift You Up and Make You Smile. Tonight’s music guest is Micah Hall.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Jason Dorriety of Neals Creek Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina. This program features the music of Simple Faith.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Robert Vander Maten, the president of Noseworthy Travel Services, for an in-depth discussion on Israel. Robert also discusses his new television program, Berean Endeavor. Ministering in music tonight is B.J. Harris.

Thursday, October 21, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Susan Wells to discuss her book, Shepherds In The Fields. Tim Mahoney promotes the documentary, The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire.

Friday, October 22, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Matthew and Michelle Coleman to discuss The Asheville Dream Center, a ministry that helps those in need in the Asheville area

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

