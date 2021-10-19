Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 25-29, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 25, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Jim Wiprut of Tryon, North Carolina to share how he became saved and returned to The Lord after straying. Disciple V ministers in music throughout the program.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter, the founder of Love Him Love Them, to share how her ministry helps widows and orphans in need. This program features music from The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir’s first appearance on Nite Line in 2016.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Billy Davis, the author of Overcoming The “I Can’t Help It” Syndrome, back to Nite Line. Ministering in music on tonight’s program is Becca.

Thursday, October 28, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Shiela Miller to discuss her latest book, Connection At The Fence - The Unlikely Friendship Between An Abortion Worker And A Pro-Life Advocate.

Friday, October 29, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

