Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 10-14, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 10, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Rick Pearson, the host of Prophecy USA, to discuss his book, The Hour That Changes Everything: America’s Role in Bible Prophecy. This program features music from Eddie Anders.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Christian Author Edie Melson to provide insight from her latest book, Soul Care When You’re Greiving. Ministering in music tonight is The Lore Family.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Rev. Michael B. Marshall to discuss the ministry of Full Deliverance Outreach Center in Lexington, North Carolina. Tammy Darmel Moore, the founder of Footprints in Africa, shares how The Lord led her to start an organization to help provide shoes for children in Ethiopia. This program features the music ministry of The Blankenships.

Thursday, January 13, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome representatives from Renovation Church in Greenville, South Carolina to discuss their ministry. Danny Ray provides insight from his book, No, I Can’t Make Your Wife Disappear: A Magician’s Guide to a Magical Marriage. Dana Russell sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, January 14, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

