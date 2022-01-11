Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 17-21, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 17, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter, the founder of Love Him Love Them, to share how her ministry helps widows and orphans in need. This program features music from The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenwood, South Carolina to share testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tonight’s music guests are Steve Lusk and Chrystal Martinez.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Apostle David Twyman of Strong Tower Christian Church in Snellville, Georgia for an in-depth discussion on understanding the war against principalities and prayer. Javis Mays discusses his latest CD and sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, January 20, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastors Zack and Madison Brinson of Outreach Church to discuss Madison’s book, Abound. Tennison and Ginelle Barry share how Table and Well Podcast reveals how to deepen your relationships with God, yourself, and others.

Friday, January 21, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a special evening of Nite Line at 8 p.m as they honor heroes in the community. Tonight they welcome Nurse Kelly Graham, Mental Health Professional Janice Anderson, and Rev. Wilson Bishop, a chaplain. This program features music from Forrest and Phillips, Teresa and Kiersen Cole, and Kelly Graham.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.