Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 7-11, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 7, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor George Moore welcomes Dr. Rob Rienow to discuss his book, Visionary Church: How Your Church Can Strengthen Families, revealing how the church can help equip families to pass their faith to the next generation. This program features music by The Lore Family.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenwood, South Carolina to share testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tonight’s music guests are Steve Lusk and Chrystal Martinez.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Maureen Maurer, the author of Wonder Dogs: True Stories of Extraordinary Assistance Dogs, to discuss her experience training dogs to help people with disabilities. Becca sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, February 10, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Brad and Toni Suchka welcome EJ and Audrianna Falero and Dennis Wells for a Valentine’s special on Nite Line. This program features music from Mary Sloan, Max and Lynsie Sisk, and Dennis and Susan Wells.

Friday, February 11, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall celebrate Valentine’s Day tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

ove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.