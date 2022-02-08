Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 14-18, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 14, 2022: Join Annie Broughton as she hosts a Valentine’s program tonight on Nite Line. Pastor Sam and Lulu Rivera and Minister Kenny and Samara Smith share the stories of how they met and fell in love. This program features the music of Minister Kenny Smith.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Larry and Darlene Beckett to discuss their ministry, Highways and Hedges, and also share their weight loss journey. Soul Harvest sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Dave Walton welcomes Rev. Tim Brannon and Pastor Robert Reeves of Indian Field U.M.C. to discuss how Jesus transforms lives. Ministering in music tonight is Travis Smith.

Thursday, February 17, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Narvis Hart and Jennifer Magaha to discuss Alabaster House, a faith-based rehabilitation program for women. Jonathan and JoDee Watkins share their story of adoption.

Friday, February 18, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a Valentine’s special as they welcome Gwen’s son, Chris Pressley, and his wife to share the story of how The Lord brought them together.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.