Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 28 – March 4, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 28, 2022: Annie Broughton hosts a black history month program on Nite Line tonight. Tune in as she welcomes Dr. James Noble and Dr. Ryan Butler of Anderson University to examine today’s racial climate and reveal how The Bible addresses racial, ethnic, and cultural differences. This program features music from Hope McCants.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Terry and Beth Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenwood, South Carolina to share testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tonight’s music guests are Steve Lusk and Chrystal Martinez.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of hymns and introduces hymns that have been performed on Nite Line in recent years.

Thursday, March 3, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host Ladies’ Night on Nite Line and welcome guests to share their testimonies.

Friday, March 4, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of testimonies and singing tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.