Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 28 - April 1, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 28, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Author Debbie Kirk to discuss her book, Wealth Without Sorrow. This program features music from Isiah Haygood.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Michael Coward of Boiling Springs Church of God back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion on The Coming of The Lord and why we need to be ready. Joshua Hawkins sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Chris Huff to share how The Lord led him to pursue a career in comedy. Disciple V ministers in music tonight.

Thursday, March 31, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome David Carson to share how Sammy’s Mission helps people overcome addiction. Zach Hickerson discusses his book, Redeem. Refresh. Restore. Dr. Mark Chironna joins Mary and Toni in the 9:00 hour to share about what people have gone through during the pandemic.

Friday, April 1, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Janice and Ronnie Anderson back to Nite Line. Tonight Janice celebrates eighteen years of sobriety and shares how she became a behavioral health specialist at Neil Dobbins Center.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.