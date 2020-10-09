State AG Seeking Millions for his Own Agency from $600M Plutonium Deal

In touting a $600 million settlement with the federal government over plutonium storage in the state, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson publicly described the deal as the “single largest settlement in South Carolina’s history.”

But what Wilson, the state’s chief lawyer since 2011, didn’t mention in his Aug. 31 announcement was thathe wantsto keep $10 million to $15 million out of the $600 million for his own agency, records show – though his office every year gets tens of millions of tax dollars through the normal budget process.

In a Sept. 17 written request to the state Executive Budget Office (EBO), the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said it “will be retaining” $10 million to $15 million from “settlement for cost(s), fees and fines.”No other details about the proposed payout were provided on the “Request for Other Funds Authorization” form.

Under state law, approval by the EBO, which is part of the S.C. Department of Administration, is required for other-fund increase requests after the annual state budget takes effect.

The proposed $10 million-$15 million was included in the written request by Wilson’s office to the EBO to pay two outside law firms a separate, collective $75 million for work on the $600 million settlement. Brian Gaines, the EBO’s executive director, approved the request on Sept. 25, according to the authorization form.

The AGO filed the EBO form on Sept. 29 in Richland County Circuit Court as part of Wilson’s response to a lawsuit by Columbia lawyer John Crangle and the nonprofit South Carolina Public Interest Foundation opposing the attorney general’s approval of the $75 million to the Willoughby & Hoefer, and Davidson Wren & DeMasters law firms, based in Columbia. Before being elected attorney general, Wilson, a Republican, worked at Willoughby & Hoefer, according to his biography on the AGO’s website.

The Nerve on Monday sent written questions to Wilson’s office seeking specifics on how it arrived at the proposed $10 million-$15 million for the agency, and how the money would be spent. In an initial email response, agency spokesman Robert Kittle said only: “Actually, our office is not requesting any fees from the settlement. That was a mistake in the request to the EBO.”

In a follow-up interview this morning, Jeff Young, the chief deputy attorney general, and Kittle said Wilson had discussed the $10 million-$15million with senior staff before the lawsuit was filed. Wilson decided, though, not to immediately take the payoutafter discussing the matter with state House “budget people,” but instead would seek the amount through a state budget proviso as part of next fiscal year’s normal budget process, Young said.

Kittle saidthe AGO’s finance department included the amount in the request to the EBO for the separate $75 million, without Wilson’s knowledge, as a “formality for dispersing the funds,” noting the office by state law is authorized to “keep a portion of any settlement.”