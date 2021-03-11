Arkansas Passes First State Ban on Abortion Recognizing it as a Crime Against Humanity and Accepting Every Unwanted Child

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Allan E. Parker, President of The Justice Foundation, who represents thousands of women hurt by abortion states, "SB 6 is an excellent vehicle for improving the health and safety of women in Arkansas and moving towards a more just and humane society. Since Arkansas already has a Safe Haven law, as does every other state in the nation, no woman in Arkansas will have to take care of an unwanted child when the bill becomes effective. Senator Rapert and Representative Mary Bentley's SB 6 is an excellent vehicle for challenging the Supreme Court's current view on Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The freedom of Roe can be preserved now for women without its human cost – killing children and injuring women.

"SB 6 is 'severe criticism,' which is one reason for overturning Supreme Court precedent. SB 6 is based on The Moral Outcry Petition. There are already 350,000 signers of The Moral Outcry Petition calling Abortion a Crime Against Humanity, which it is. A Crime Against Humanity occurs when the government withdraws legal protection from a class of human beings, resulting in severe deprivation of rights, including death.

"Abortion obviously results in loss of 'infant life' as even the Supreme Court has acknowledged in Gonzales v. Carhart, 550 U.S. 124 (2007). The Court in that case also admitted that abortion hurts women. The Court acknowledged that 'It seems unexceptional to conclude some women come to regret their choice to abort the infant life they once created and sustained.' and 'Whether to have an abortion requires a difficult and painful moral decision' and is 'fraught with emotional consequence.' The Court also noted that 'severe depression and loss of esteem can follow' an abortion. Ibid. (emphasis added)

"In short, Arkansas can stop killing 'infant life,' instead it already provides a government safety net to help women through the Arkansas Safe Haven law, as well as government and private care for prenatal care and delivery for low-income women. Finally, there are one to two million people waiting to adopt newborn children in America https://www.americanadoptions.com/pregnant/waiting_adoptive_families. There will be no burden of foster care for children for the State of Arkansas. It is a win-win for everyone in America, including the women who might otherwise choose abortion today.

"Arkansas also based its law partially on 4,661 legally admissible written sworn testimonies of Women Hurt By Abortion. The first 108 are from Arkansas. See https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8lksxqweaer4g0u/AAC3l3beB4p7co5cbvMrSrxKa?dl=0.

"These other testimonies from around the nation also document the terrible pain of abortion: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t0i6esr58vwy2df/AAC8IVWfkKPITs0zVKkI78yZa?dl=0

"Thus, Arkansas is leading the nation in using stare decisis, the law of judicial precedent, which all of the members of the Supreme Court have sworn to follow, to lead to the reversal of Roe, Doe and Casey. The Supreme Court has overturned its prior opinions over two hundred times, including even in what Justice Kavanaugh calls its single most important decision, Brown v. Board of Education, which overturned a 58-year-old precedent allowing segregation. The Court overturned a 1972 opinion just last term.

"Now under the principles set forth in 'The Law of Judicial Precedent' co-authored by Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, et.al, with a forward by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, there is a clear pathway for reversing Roe."

Allan Parker is a former Professor of Law, currently licensed to practice and does so before The United States Supreme Court. He was lead counsel for Norma McCorvey, formerly "Roe" of Roe v. Wade, from 2000 to 2012, and Sandra Cano, the "Doe" of Doe v. Bolton, from 2000 until 2014, in their efforts to overturn the two landmark cases that brought legalized abortion on demand to America. He also represents thousands of women hurt by abortion.

SOURCE The Justice Foundation