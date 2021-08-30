VoterGA Files Suit to Ban Illegal Dominion Voting System

ATLANTA -- VoterGA today announced joining with State Rep. Philip Singleton in a legal petition to ban Georgia's Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 voting system. The voting system has already been declared in violation of Georgia law by the U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia [Pg. 81-82].

Georgia law requires a voting system to "print an elector verifiable paper ballot;" and "...produce paper ballots which are marked with the elector's choices in a format readable by the elector." After reviewing extensive evidence in the Curling V. Raffensperger case, Judge Amy Totenberg concluded: "Plaintiffs and other voters who wish to vote in-person are required to vote on a system that does none of those things." [O.C.G.A. § 21-2-2(7.1); O.C.G.A. § 21-2-300(a)(2)]

Petition Seeks Temporary and Permanent Injunctions

The petition seeks temporary and permanent injunctions against the state's use of the new voting system on grounds that its unverifiability to the voter makes it illegal. The Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 system uses a touchscreen Ballot Marking Device (BMD) to print voter selections with a QR code on a sheet of paper. The scanners ignore the printed voter selections and read the QR code to determine candidates selected and to tabulate election results. The QR code is not human readable, even with a QR code reader and is thus illegal under Georgia law.

Attorney Todd Harding of Maddox and Harding filed the petition in Fulton County Superior Court. Harding is also representing VoterGA petitioners in the Fulton County Ballot Inspection lawsuit. Details of both cases can be found on the VoterGA.org legal tab.

Petition Highlights

The petition contends that recommendations provided by VoterGA to the Secure, Accurate, Fair Election Commission (SAFE) warned that any new system must tabulate human readable vote marks that can be verified by the voter. It also contends that VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito and Madison Forum President Michael Opitz warned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the unverifiability of QR coded voting systems like the Democracy Suite when he was a runoff candidate in 2018. Raffensperger did not heed the warnings and purchased the new Dominion system for over $100 million in 2019.

About VoterGA

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable and transparent elections. VoterGA does not endorse political candidates for office.