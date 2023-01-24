Warning: The “Obammacoccus Stupidicus” Virus Is Still Alive And Dangerous, And May Be Fatal To Your Freedom!

Digital illustration of the MERSOO Virus (Coronavirus) - Also known as the "Obammacoccus Stupidicus" virus, almost always fatal to common sense and patriotism. This virus causes severe brain damage, especially in younger people who have not built up sufficient "Conservative Antibodies" in their bloodstream!



We all know that the “zombies” have been among us for quite some time! Stupid “zombie” shows on TV and “zombie” video games have long entertained the mentally challenged mouth breathers among the population, keeping them occupied and relatively harmless while the normal adult population tries to go about their daily routines, struggling in increasing frustration to keep their lives on a “straight line” despite the economic and cultural ravages being perpetrated against them by the Marxist enemies of freedom and constitutional government in Washington, District of Criminals & Communists, and to keep their struggling finances above water, and especially to keep their status as free citizens still intact. Now add to this fantasy zombie fixation the real and serious plague facing all freedom loving Americans: POLITICAL ZOMBIES (aka liberals/progressives/socialists, Dumbocrats, leftists (Nazis and fascists), and moonbats), and we have a potential disaster of significant proportions facing all of us.

As a Christian I reject the concept of “zombies”, or dead people given the “semblance” of life, but who are mute and without self-will, caused by some evil and supernatural force, and always for sinister purposes. Some “zombie” fanatics propose that the poor creatures, mostly always “dead” but sometimes just mentally disabled, have been turned into those fantasy monsters by some form of “mutated rabies virus”. Well, it makes for a hair-raising and goose bump-producing tale, but I propose that “political zombies” DO exist, have existed for many decades, especially within The Klan of New Bolsheviks, (formerly known as the Democrat Party), are significantly more frightening and dangerous than those fantasy zombies, and have undoubtedly been caused by a nasty and virulent strain of a freedom-threatening Coronavirus called in our present time---“OBAMMACOCCUS STUPIDICUS”, or O/S for short!

History teaches us that this brain infection has caused serious outbreaks in the past, when it was known by other names, such as Lincolnodious Toxic Bacillus (also known as “Tyrant’s Syndrome”)-- first identified in 1860 and which caused uncontrollable urges among the infected population and its leaders to invade another country to pillage and destroy it; Wilsonitus Incompetitus Taxacoccus--a surly virus that reared its ugly head and did much damage to the inhabitants of the “House of Liberty” in the years right before WW1, and which induced those in the American government whose brains it attacked to adopt the Marxist progressive income tax (in violation of our Founders’ intentions) and the Marxist Central Bank (the Federal Reserve System); Newdealicus Spendacoccus (also known as “FDR’s Disease”--a particularly nasty strain that surfaced in the early 1930’s, causing uncontrollable urges among infected members of Congress to go on binges of reckless spending, and whose infectious damage to our “body politic” lingers to this very day; Liarodious Bilious Johnson’s Syndrome, or “LBJ’s Disease--a virus purposely injected into our national “blood stream” by a disgusting horde of leftist plotters in the 1960’s that induced the disintegration of our black American families, thus encouraging their slavish dependence on “government antidotes”, and which led to dependence on huge deficit spending; Clintonitus Obliteratus Disgusticus, or “COD Syndrome”--which induces severe cases of lying, corruption, sexual mistreatment of women, uncontrolled destruction of one’s emails, computer hard drives, and cell phones, and a desire to permanently silence potentially embarrassing revelations from political opponents or former friends.

One of the more modern manifestations of this virus, thought by patriotic citizens to have been induced by “gain-of-function” experiments at the headquarters of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City, is called Bushitis Stupidicus (or B/S Disease), which has been known to cause severe theological confusion and a strong desire to put the interests of globalists and international investment conglomerates above our American people’s well being, and which often causes strong “urges” to meddle militarily in the affairs of other countries which pose no danger to the United States. Sadly, this infectious B/S malady, which mutated into the O/S virus strain, is still prevalent throughout the area known as The District of Criminals & Communists, and is being spread within the ranks of the “neo-con” and RINO elements within that geographical area, and especially now within the Marxist administration of pseudo-President, Comrade Joe Biden, who undoubtedly is suffering from some virulent, unknown illness caused by the O/S/ virus, which causes uncontrolled lying, sniffing the hair of women and little girls, taking showers with one’s young daughter (to save water, I’m sure), and urges to shake hands with invisible people. It also is known to cause uncontrollable whispering and nonsensical babble in those who are infected.

But it is that present strain of this same nasty and potentially fatal (to freedom, constitutional government, and unsuspecting Dumbocrats and RINOS) brain disease caused by the virus known as Obammacoccus Stupidicus, a blue green colored “bug” with protuberances (to make it appear that this ghastly virus isn’t really deadly), which began infecting Americans beginning in 2008 (but probably long before) and threatened to overwhelm all of us for those eight desperate years of the Comrade Barak Obama Administration (during which “cures” offered by “Republican” RINOS and neo-cons proved totally ineffective, as usual), and which is still virulently dangerous to common sense and American constitutionalism because it is being spread by WILLING carriers who strive to infect others with the O/S induced violence, mayhem, vast out-of-control spending, an increasing fascination with the Satanic “science” of “Trans humanism”, and almost universal unwillingness to seek a cure from their non-infected countrymen.

I’m sure that most of us have heard the totally accurate phrase, coined by Dr. Michael Savage, that says: ‘Liberalism is a mental disorder”. Modern day liberals, or as I prefer to refer to them—Marxist progressive enemies of freedom—will vehemently deny that they are infected with Obammacossus Stupidicus, or O/S, but I think I can prove that they ARE! I believe most people with average intelligence (which eliminates most liberals and all members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks) and normal concern for their country have heard the phrase: You can lead a liberal to the truth, but you can’t make him think! Follow my reasoning and decide for yourselves if I can make a case that O/S has already infected a great portion of our American population.

What are the “tried and true” symptoms of a person having been infected by the O/S virus, thus turning him or her into a raving and incoherent “liberal”? (Disclaimer: I retrieved these gems of wisdom from a web site that had no real identification as to authorship, so I’m sharing the wisdom of others with you while using some of my own words.) Here are 5 “symptoms” that have been suggested:

SYMPTOMS OF HAVING BEEN INFECTED BY “O/S” VIRUS

Delusions of a world “utopia” (one-world government ) where there is perfect peace and never any dictators, tyrants, or war;

) An unrealistic belief that there is an eternal supply of other people’s money to fund endless socialist bureaucracies and entitlement schemes;

The insane idea that capitalism, or free enterprise, is evil and must be destroyed;

A paranoid fear of liberty, of the U. S. Constitution, and ANY limitations on the growth and power of government;

The insane delusions that only “socialism” is the perfect form of government, is a superior method of governing people, and is always desired by “intelligent” people.

So there we have it---the mind damaging and violence inducing effects of O/S which have plagued our world in general, and the U.S. in particular, for most of the 20th century, and right up to this very day, when this serious brain infection takes many different forms, all leading to the same mind-destroying “political zombification” of our body politic. This infestation began to convince our once-free and determined-to-stay-free people that government could do “more” for them than they could do for themselves, and these people with the noble heritage of Magna Charta and The Declaration of Independence began to doubt the wisdom of their ancestors, deciding that raiding the public treasury and causing massive currency inflation was conducive to prosperity and that living within our national means was “old fashioned” and prosperity-destroying. Oh yes, the O/S virus is truly dangerous to the existence of freedom. (The ancient Romans were destroyed by that same strain of deadly virus. Ask them how it worked out!)

What about you, dear readers? I’ve no doubt that those who read this great beacon of truth called the digital Times Examiner have not succumbed to Obammacoccus Stupidicus because they’ve been inoculated with TRUTH. (I hope you haven’t been previously infected with O/S, but if you have, reading the Times Examiner and the New American Magazine is a good antidote to cure your malady). Ask yourselves the 5 “test questions” above---- your truthful answers will tell you, and the rest of us, whether or not you have been infected with O/S. It is very difficult to cure O/S once it gets into one’s brain over time. The desire to be cured seems to fly away, and a dull and trusting sameness descends on those who suffer from this malady, causing an unwillingness to listen to truth, an almost uncontrollable urge to watch CNN or MSNBC or The View (I know, that’s hard to believe), or listen to old Obama speeches 24 hours per day, and perpetrate violence and vitriol upon others who have not been infected with O/S. In the end, those suffering from this ghastly disease invariably declare the immortal words of Winston Smith, in George Orwell’s dystopian classic, 1984: “I love Big Brother”! And the freedom-destroying O/S disease leads them to believe that they really mean it!

So inoculate yourselves with O/S resistant “vaccinations” of the “anti-bodies” of freedom: God’s Word-- our Holy Bible, The John Birch Society web site (JBS.org), Tom De Weese and his American Policy Center site (featured in The Times Examiner as “Catching Fire News”), Breitbart News web site, The Times Examiner web site (timesexaminer.com), WorldNetDaily (WND) web site, The New American magazine web site and the print magazine of the same name, Fox News Cable TV at night (only Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham are worth your time), One America News web site, News With Views web site, Radio station WORD 106.3 live streaming from Greenville, S.C. (only the TARA SHOW live streaming on WORD station from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and the CHARLIE JAMES SHOW live streaming on that same WORD station from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays), Frank Speech (Mike Lindell’s news web site), Right Side Broadcasting Network (which covers LIVE conservative and pro-American events), John Di Lemme and his Conservative Business Journal web site, and any other PROVEN constitutional conservative sites such as EPOCH TIMES and EPOCH TV, blogs, and podcasts that are not afraid to stand up and fight, toe to toe, with the despicable and verminous enemies of our liberties, generally known as “Democrats”, leftist liberals, socialists, socialist Nazis and fascists, progressives, and lovers of big and intimidating government.

Reject the lies, the “half-truths”, and the meaningless platitudes of the anti-American “main stream media” and its promoters. Communicate your concerns to your LOCAL, STATE, AND NATIONAL governmental representatives, including our President, and demand that they adhere to our state and federal Constitutions and traditional American values, and do this consistently! Visit their offices personally if you can, or at least call their offices or email them to demand that they adhere to our U.S. Constitution. Encourage your state legislators and governor to utilize Article VI of the U.S. Constitution to NULLIFY patently unconstitutional laws coming from Congress before or after they become law. (Go to JBS.org to learn more about the principle of “Nullification”).

Stay far away from ALL of the “main stream media”—i.e. the alphabet TV channels, all cable news channels that do not identify positively as “conservative”, ALL social networking “spy-on-you” sites such as the anti-free speech FACEBOOK (now known as ‘Meta’), the Chinese Communist owned “Tik Tok” (designed to corrupt American young people), Instagram, Twitter (?), Google, and virtually ALL print newspapers, especially the Greenville, S.C. NEWS, The New York TIMES, The Washington POST, U.S.A. TODAY, The Los Angeles TIMES, etc. And by all means STAY AWAY from “religious institutions” and their leaders who counsel their adherents and Christian Patriots specifically, to “withdraw” from or “abandon” the field of battle against the Satanic leftist and God hating and God denying totalitarianism now openly attacking patriots and God’s people, and not involve themselves in “worldly” matters like voting, or fighting to preserve our freedom and our constitutional republic for ourselves and our posterity! And for certain do NOT give them financial donations if they preach this cowardly “abandonment theology”.

Resist the evil ones and their brainwashed masses (including neo-cons and RINOS), and they’ll flee from you (and you might even induce a “cure” amongst a few of them, as difficult as that can be). Like the pathetic creatures from the pit of liberal confusion that they are, keep shining the bright light of truth and freedom on these “political zombies” and they’ll either come to their senses and see the error of their misinformed liberal beliefs, or crawl back under their uninformed and disgustingly “woked” political correctness where they belong. That’s the way to resist becoming infected with “Obammacoccus Stupidicus”, which is almost always fatal to your freedom! Now you’ve been warned! Take action! Protect yourselves. Do not let them infect YOU!