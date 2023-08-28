Civilization’s Interregnum - Part 2

The Dissolution Of The Old United States Of America

Daniel 5:26-28: "God has numbered the day of your reign and brought it to an end, you have been weighted on the scales and found wanting. Your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and Persians." The reality of God's righteous judgments were true in 586 BC, are true in 21st-century America, and will be true in any possible future.

(A continuation of a lecture by a fictional “history professor” to a class of young adults, sometime in the 32nd Century).

THE BREAKUP OF THE OLD UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AIDED BY MILITARY FORCES OF THE “CHIN” EMPIRE.

“In our last class we discussed the beginnings of the dissolution of the country once known as ‘The United States of America’, starting with its Civil War that began, as far as we can determine, around the year 2030 A.D., a war that was fomented by what I referred to as ‘militia groups’ and ‘frustrated military commanders’ who considered themselves loyal to the “We The People” constitution that had governed that nation for at least a quarter of a millennia, as near as can be determined from the scant historical records that survived the Nationality Wars and the Dark Time, events that we believe ended the Christian civilization of that time, between 500 to 600 years ago.

“The “elected” government of the United States—as it referred to itself during this conflict—as was to be expected, forcefully resisted this attack upon its authority and sovereignty and pursued this Civil War against the militia groups with ruthlessness, according to a few surviving records discovered in Scots-Brtitannia fifteen years ago (part of the ‘Baxter cache’ of ancient records discovered by archaeologists in a very old ruined building in Ancient Lundun). It appears that over the next twenty or so years, from about 2030 A.D. to around 2050 A.D., the “Militia Rebellion”, as the government of the U.S. called it, was intense and the military engagements were almost endless, with great loss of life on both sides, both the military and especially the civilian population, if the “oral traditions” that have come down over time to us can be believed. During this time the central, or “elected”, government became significantly weaker, unable to protect its original borders any longer. All elections of its central and provincial leaders were halted sometime near the end of this period, and the central government that still functioned became extremely tyrannical, and many citizens, both those “in rebellion” and even those who were ostensibly still loyal, were arrested and/or executed summarily without even pretenses of trials.

“Early in this period, the economy of the Old United States collapsed completely, never having recovered from a severe financial “depression” that had begun shortly before the onset of its Civil War, or perhaps earlier (the few surviving records are confusing). We believe that the monetary system failed when the central government was unable to pay its vast debts, runaway currency inflation and wild speculation of the prices of goods resulted, and the unbacked paper or fiat currency used in those ancient times became totally worthless, being replaced, it appears, by fictional “cyber currency” or “digital currency”, which the people considered to be worthless and which, at least in the case of the “digital currency”, the people both despised and feared, for the “government” had apparently been using it to both intimidate and enslave the people, rigidly controlling on what they could spend their money. It appears that bartering of goods and services eventually became the only way for the people to survive.

Toward the middle of this Civil War, the central government of the United States called upon its military allies from The Empire of Chin—to whom it had become financially obligated—or in my opinion financially enslaved—to come to its aid. By this time, it appears that the Empire of Chin owned large portions (i.e. land and businesses and natural resources) of the Old United States, for reasons not entirely clear to us. Apparently by the late 2030’s or early 2040’s A.D., hundreds of thousands of the armed forces of that Oceanic Empire of Chin (also known as ‘Old Asia’) had entered the Old United States, becoming the de facto rulers, even though they appear to have been bitterly resisted by the rebelling militia forces. As you know, our archeologists have been digging up the remains of the Chin military force—equipment, weapons, clothing, skeletons, and the like—for many years—in different areas of our country.

The above maxim has never been abrogated!

“Working with little known or understood organizations whose functions we don’t totally understand—the most powerful seems to have been called ‘The Foreign Relations Council’; and one that has been mentioned in the scant remaining historical records, known as the Federal Reserve, both of which seem to have had control of the centralized monetary system of the Old United States for many years—the Military Chief of the Chin Army of Liberation (as it called itself, apparently), broke up the Old United States into more easily ruled and repressed enclaves, or sub-states, which in the course of time and events became separate countries. This seems to have been accomplished quickly despite the military opposition from the growing militia groups opposing the Chin forces, and by around 2045 to 2050 A.D. the newly created smaller political enclaves created by the Chin had become firmly established, with governments appointed by the Chin Military Chief who was the ultimate power on the Great Northern Continent for many years. There are no surviving records of what this Military Chief’s name was, but he soon acquired a reputation for cruelty and viciousness, it appears.

“Devastating battles between the military forces of the Chin, aided by the dwindling original military forces of the Old United States, and the rapidly expanding militia forces loyal to the original “We The People” constitution, continued unabated for many years. The rebelling militia forces slowly began to congregate in the southeastern portion of what had been the Old United States, in the area that eventually coalesced into a new country: The Confederated Republics of America (CRA). In the regions that eventually became known as The Peoples’ Republic of Democrata (approximately the original northeastern portion of the Old United States plus a large portion of the far-eastern part of Old Canada), and The Mamooden Protectorate (usually just called ‘Mamooda—approximately the original middle-west region of the Old United States, plus a sizeable part of Old Canada), militia and military commanders still loyal to the old, original We The People constitution continued to rally their forces and pursue the resistance against the Chin military occupiers and the by this time virtually powerless and puppet ‘central government’ of the no longer existing Old United States, a government that apparently pretended to still administer the new, small enclaves that now dominated the entire Great Northern Continent.

“About this time, the Military Chief of the Chin of the Great Northern Continent tried to bring in additional military forces from the Oceanic Continent (Old Asia) and from parts of EuroLand that were controlled by the Chin Empire. However, by then most of EuroLand had become involved in what appears to have been a religious war between the Chin and their allies and a strict and violent religious sect that we believe were known as “Moslemists”. This uprising forced the Chin government in its homeland in Oceana to curtail further movements of their armed forces to The Great Northern Continent, which gave the still-loyal militias the opportunity to rally more of the population of the former Old United States to their cause.

“In what became The Confederated Republics of America, Democrata, and Mamooda, local militia groups ruthlessly hunted down those they identified as members of the subversive and ‘shadowy councils’ I mentioned earlier, and that had long controlled the affairs of the defunct former government of the Old United States. These people were denounced as traitors to the former constitutional liberties of the people and many of them were executed swiftly, usually without any kind of a trial. However, the situation of the Chin military occupiers slowly became desperate. To sustain themselves, the Chin military became even more ruthless, forcing the native population to resist them via “sabotage” (an archaic term associated with ‘wooden shoes’, which the people apparently once wore), and meaning that the “resistors” would do anything to damage, destroy, or capture the weaponry or materiel used by the Chin occupiers. Of course, all of this time the invading Hispanics illegals were still pouring into these newly formed small political enclaves (eventually new, small countries), sometimes allying themselves with the Chin and sometimes with the indigenous populations.

“The few historical records of that period that survived the purposeful destruction of all historical records during The Nationality Wars and The Dark Time indicate that during this perpetual conflict the Chin, with the forced “approval” of the puppet governments of these newer countries on The Great Northern Continent, began to use two horrible weapons to quell the increasing resistance against them. These weapons of terrible destructive power were bacteriological weapons and low-yield nuclear weapons, both of which the Chin used against the civilian populations in areas that were resisting them, and against the militias who had been opposing them since the beginning of the Chin invasion of The Great Northern Continent. As should have been expected, the use of these weapons by their Chin enemies infuriated these groups, who responded with an even fiercer resistance.

“The military commanders from the original armed forces of The Old United States, most of whom by this time apparently were siding with the militia armies, provided their own low-yield nuclear weapons that had been made during the final years of the existence of The Old United States, and used them against the Chin forces, seemingly to great success. Near the end of this twenty or so years period, if we can believe the ancient records discovered in Scots-Britannia around the year 2840 A.D., almost all of the Chin forces were slowly and ruthlessly eliminated by the indigenous militias and their former Old United States military allies, and most of the surviving Chin military disappeared into the Oceanic (Old Asian) background populations still scattered around what had been The Old United States. Unfortunately this caused a backlash by the original, non-Oceanic population, even in the newly formed small countries of The Great Northern Continent, and the majority of people of Oriental Oceanic heritage in what had been The Old United States east of The Great Middle River were killed by uncontrolled mobs in retaliation for real or imagined aiding of these surviving Chin military forces.

“This “revenge killing” appears to have been concentrated in the newer small countries of Democrata and Mamooda, but also was common enough in what soon became The Confederated Republics of America. What we do know factually is that by around the years 2050 to 2060 A.D., the once ancient country known as The Old United States had totally ceased to exist, and the smaller nations formed by the Chin military invaders became hot beds of violence, warfare, citizens fighting other citizens in the same country (localized insurrectionary wars), and strong military commanders who became de jure or de facto “war lords”, doing all they could to consolidate their power.”

----------------------------

NEXT CLASS: Interregnum Part 3: The Formation of the Confederated Republics of America.