“Imagine A Boot Stamping On A Human Face, Forever”

"The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it." Orwell was quite prescient, wasn't he? He "foresaw" 21st Century America!

“This is the direction the world is going in at the present time. In our world there will be no emotions, except fear, rage, triumph, and self abasement. The sex instinct will be eradicated…. There will be no loyalty except loyalty to the party. But always there will be the intoxication of power. Always at every moment there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless.

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever. The moral to be drawn from this dangerous nightmare situation is a simple one. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN! It depends on YOU.”

Eric Blair (1903-1950). Better known by his “pen name” of GEORGE ORWELL.

“1984”

Published in 1949

The evil—the sin—which we have long called “man’s inhumanity to his fellow man” has long perplexed the members of the human race generally, and Christians particularly. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “man’s inhumanity to man” as “the cruel behavior that people show to each other”. They surely do, and have ever since Cain murdered his brother, Abel, in a fit of jealous rage. Even decent people can fall into the trap of being “inhumane” to the people around them, often allowing a minor “faux pas” or “slip of the tongue” or misunderstanding to fester into a major social nightmare or physical confrontation, often with disastrous consequences.

As far as I could discover, the phrase “man’s inhumanity to man”, which always seems to be spoken or written with a great sense of regret (i.e. ‘after the fact remorse’), was originated by the great Scottish poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), in his poem: From Man was made to Mourn: A Dirge, published in 1785. One of the verses says:

“Many and sharp the numerous ills Inwoven with our frame!

More pointed still we make ourselves Regret, remorse, and shame!

And man, whose heaven-erected face The smiles of love adorn,

Man’s inhumanity to man Makes countless thousands mourn!”

How many “countless thousands”, or countless multi-millions, of people have mourned over virtually endless examples of man’s propensity to do evil to his fellow human beings? Only our Heavenly Father knows the number, but if we look back over the history of mankind, we can only hang our heads in shame that our species has committed endless wars, endless atrocities, endless terrorism (often in the “name” of religious doctrines), endless mistreatment of the young or the weak or the helpless, endless murders, endless military invasions by aggressors against the innocent, and endless perfidies. We must reluctantly confess, in shame, that our species—created in “the Image of God”--has been so perpetually cruel and heartless to our fellow human beings--sometimes “in the name of God”, but always for sin’s sake, sadly.

It would appear that the American people are becoming "willing accomplices"!

Even before Robert Burns wrote his poem, in 1673 a writer named Samuel von Pufendorf wrote,: “More inhumanity has been done by man himself than any other of nature’s causes”. In the 20th century alone, vast evil was done by groups of so-called “human beings” against their fellow men than probably any other time in history: Two world wars, a fascist/Marxist “civil” war in Spain, aggression by the fascist Italians against the nation of Ethiopia, the inhuman and anti-God “Holocaust”, unspeakable atrocities committed by the Japanese military in China in the 1930’s, the rise of tyrannical Marxist/collectivist governments in Eastern Europe, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, wars throughout the Middle East and Africa, all claimed the lives of at least 250 million (probably far more) human beings. Satan, the “father of lies” and spawner of evil, did his job of inciting God’s created ones against each other very well during the last century, to our everlasting shame. His work continues unabated to this very day, for the evil—the lust for power and control—the desire to dominate others—that he has been “selling” for eons of time has untold numbers of willing “customers” in today’s world.

God’s Word says it well, concerning mankind’s propensity to do evil:

Romans 3:9-18 NIV:

9) What shall we conclude then? Do we have any advantage? Not at all! For we have already made the charge that Jews and Gentiles alike are all under the power of sin. 10) As it is written: ‘There is no one righteous, not even one; 11) there is not one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. 12) All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one’. 13) ‘Their throats are open graves; their tongues practice deceit.’ ‘The poison of vipers is on their lips.’ 14) ‘Their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness.’ 15) ‘Their feet are swift to shed blood; 16) ruin and misery mark their ways, 17) and the way of peace they do not know.’ 18) ‘There is NO FEAR OF GOD BEFORE THEIR EYES.’”

You may try to argue why the Holy Spirit of God inspired Paul to write these words so long ago, but I won’t. The truth may be “uncomfortable” or painful, but it is always the truth!

We stand condemned, do we not? God’s Word tells us, in no uncertain terms, that “man’s inhumanity to man” is within ALL of us, because every person on Earth is negatively impacted by that which God hates: SIN. (To “pay” for those sins of mankind is why the Second Person of our Triune God came to this earth long ago in the form of a Jewish baby boy, so that all who believed in His truth could be forgiven of their sins and have eternal life). We may plead that we’ve never committed such horrendous and vast atrocities as the evil people of the 20th century committed (and as their descendants CONTINUE to commit to this very day), but His Word plainly tells us that everyone sins against God, and thereby against his “fellow man”. If you disagree with that, argue with God, not with me.

The late patriot and author, W. Cleon Scousen (1913-2006), wrote some pertinent words many years ago. He said:

Our Founders gave us “The world’s greatest political success formula. In a little over a century, this formula allowed a small segment of the human family—less that 6%--to become the richest industrial nation on earth. It allowed them to originate more than half of the world’s total production and enjoy the highest standard of living in the world. It also produced a very generous people. No nation in all the recorded annals of the past has shared so much of its wealth with every other nation as has the United States of America.”

(W. Cleon Scousen, The Making of America: The Substance and Meaning of the Constitution (Washington: The National Center For Constitutional Studies, 1985), p. 1.

Mr. Scousen’s words are now the seemingly dying gasps of a once free and honorable American nation. Historically literate people have long known that for millennia before the God-blessed founding of our American Republic, the history of this blood-soaked planet was, with but few exceptions, characterized by slavery, by despotism, by ruthless conquerors, by conniving politicians who became oppressors, and by unbridled tyranny, by the strong preying upon the weak. What we today consider “the blessings of liberty” and “love for our fellow man” were essentially unknown concepts from the time that Noah and his family departed the ark, until the Carpenter from Nazareth—our blessed Savior Jesus the Messiah—appeared among men and proclaimed that we should love our neighbors as we loved ourselves, a much different way of thinking and living. Until our Savior came among men those “blessings of liberty” were inconceivable by both the rulers and the ruled, for it was a concept foreign to the “sin-nature” of man.

Our Founders, as we know, didn’t all agree with each other as they wrestled in Philadelphia in 1787 over the concepts of “limited government”, of “federalism”—i.e. a fairly weak central government surrounded by strong state governments, and how to assure that the very much feared “central government” they were creating would always be the SERVANT of the people, not their master! They insisted that God’s Word must be the central focus of both their personal AND their political lives. They had the staunch example of the covenants agreed upon by the separatist Mayflower Pilgrims to show them “how to do it”—i.e. the “whys” and “hows” of studying God’s Word, always seeking its wisdom, its knowledge, and its unsurpassed teachings of HIS laws and covenants for living as free people.

The ridiculous and UNCONSTITUTIONAL concept of “the separation of church and state” was a foreign concept to the men who crafted our freedom. They knew then, as so many of us who live today seem to have forgotten, that it is Satan and his minions who have always proclaimed that the “church” must keep its influence out of the affairs of “the state”. Most of those Founders were unabashed Christians, or at least were God-fearing people (very few of them, as Thomas Jefferson may have been at one time, were actual “deists”), and they weren’t hesitant to proclaim that fact. They realized that “rights” came from God from the beginning, and NOT from any form of government, and that the Constitution they were preparing would merely “codify” those God-given rights that pre-existed from Creation, even though those rights were seldom honored or protected by the myriad tyrants, dictators, conquerors, tribal chiefs, and slimy politicians with which Satan has afflicted mankind since the beginning, out of his hatred for and jealously of his Creator God. Although the concept of “natural law” or “natural rights” given to mankind by our Creator was not original to our Founders, it was within this unique band of patriots in 1787 Philadelphia that the very RARE concept of God-given rights was codified in the founding document of a nation that became the the United States of America.

So, what has happened to our nation? To that once God-honoring UNITED States of America? To the nation that was very much law-abiding, moral, patriotic, schooled in God’s Word and in accurate history? A nation filled with good (not perfect) people who were proud to be Americans, who respected most other Americans and their property and their beliefs? Why has THAT America just about disappeared from the earth? Why are we becoming that fearful land that George Orwell warned about in the opening paragraph of this article? I’ll suggest a few possible reasons.

In today's America, we are getting a lot of "pure wind" from both "Dumbocrats" and "RINOs"!

1) Over the past 100 years or so, the Satanic concept of Moral Relativism has taken hold of so many Americans. What we as a people once considered to be eternal absolutes has rapidly degraded into a far ranging TOLERANCE of formerly recognized evils—of downright SIN. People today have, for the most part, rejected what previously were moral ABSOLUTES, and have adopted “situation ethics”, or morality according to OUR own judgments that WE perceive to be “acceptable” at any particular time, or as God’s Word describes it: “Each man doing what seems right in his own eyes”. (See Judges 21:25).

One of the most “notorious” proponents of this man-centered morality was that despicable socialist, John Dewey (1859-1952), who in the early 1920’s introduced an alien (to America) concept he called “Progressive Education”, which, sad to say, rapidly infested America’s “public” school system. Dewey proclaimed that:

“There is no God and there is no soul. Hence, there are no needs for the props of traditional religion. With dogma and creed excluded, then immutable truth is also dead and buried. There is no room for fixed, natural law or moral absolutes.”

(Quoted by Ronald H. Nash, The Closing of the American Heart, (Dallas, Tx: Probe Books, 1990), back cover.)

2) The Outlawing of Prayer in government schools, an absurd ruling by the “Extreme Court” in Engel v. Vitale, in 1962. Non-denominational prayers were once common in our schools, and violence was uncommon. But those black-robed “nay-sayers” declared that “praying” any kind of prayer in our “Institutes of Induced Ignorance” was harmful to our young people. We can see the results of their flawed reasoning all around us today.

3) The Outlawing of Bible Reading in government schools, another dagger in the back of freedom and traditional Americanism, again by those “Nine Men Against America”, in their 1963 ruling in Murray v. Curlett. The one dissenting Justice, Potter Stewart, bitterly claimed that this ruling by the Court had not led to true neutrality with respect to religion, but instead led to the “establishment of a religion of secularism”. He was right!

4) The Outlawing of Reading the Ten Commandments in government schools, a ruling which surely made Karl Marx and his fellow communist vermin in Hell smile a bit In 1980 “our” Supreme Court”, in Stone v. Graham, ruled that “it is unconstitutional for the Ten Commandments to hang on the walls of a classroom, since the students might be led to read them, meditate upon them, respect them, or obey them.” Can you imagine the society shredding “chaos” that would result if our young people actually READ AND OBEYED those Ten Commandments? Or, on the other hand, cannot we all SEE the society-degrading effects of our young people NOT reading and obeying those Commandments? Hmmmmm?

5) The Deliberate “Dumbing Down” of our young people over recent decades. It’s a national embarrassment that our Scholastic Aptitude Test Scores have been seriously declining since the 1960’s. Dumb or uneducated young people eventually become dumb or uneducated old people unless some “educational force” intercedes and enlightens them of their dumbness and lack of real education. Always remember that tyrannical governments love poorly educated serfs who will do what their “masters” order them to do—including rioting, rampaging, pillaging, burning and looting, murdering, owning “nothing” and “being happy”, eating bugs and other disgusting “foods”, gladly accepting the dictates of their tyrannical masters to allow themselves to be injected with poisonous substances, and believing the LIES that “government” assures them are truth.

6) The Society-Destroying Rise of Violent Crime throughout our nation. In their wisdom our Founders cautioned that if obedience to God’s Word were removed from our nation’s life, a wave of crime would be unleashed upon our people, which would eventually bankrupt the national and state governments in their futile attempts to quell it. Does that sound similar to what we are experiencing today? Are our people increasingly disregarding and disobeying God’s Word? Are crime, violence, hatred, and cruelty overpowering our culture? Our Founders were quite prescient, weren’t they?

7) The Rise of Immorality, the Rise of Illegitimate births, the rise (until recently) of the MURDER (abortion) of the unborn. These factors, by themselves, have been greatly responsible in recent decades for the rapid deterioration of our national morality—and our national honor. Promiscuity is now the “norm”, unmarried mothers giving birth as “single parents” is now so common it is no longer considered to be a stigma. Is our culture better off today because of this? What do you think?

THE EMERGING “NEW WORLD ORDER” IS THE BOOT THAT WILL STAMP ON OUR HUMAN FACES FOREVER IF WE LET IT!

George Orwell, a reformed Socialist, and possibly a former communist, knew well what he was talking about when he published “1984” back in 1949. He was doing his best to warn humanity of what was coming, based on his experiences with Marxism/fascism/socialism. But he was only dealing with the visible portion of the Satanic “New World Order” in his day—his observations of the Soviet Communist Party and its surreptitious warfare on free governments, e.g. the communist-inspired and Marxist loving United Nations Organization, as it spread its collectivist infestation throughout the nations of the world, and the “5th Column” secret warfare of Soviet AND American members of the various communist parties who were actively infiltrating into governmental bodies throughout North America and Europe throughout much of the 20th century. Orwell was quite familiar with all of these dagger thrusts into American and English liberty.

One wonders whether or not Orwell ever read any of John Adams’ brilliant thoughts? Deny it if we will, but it is a well-proven fact that ANY government, formed even with the best of intentions, as I believe our American government was, and given sufficient power voluntarily or grasping it slowly and surreptitiously from its citizens, and given the “sin-nature” of fallen man, will ALWAYS try to enslave those very citizens who foolishly acquiesce to its demands for “just a little more power and control” with this or that “new law” or “new Executive Order” or another disregard by our legislators of what our U.S. Constitution mandates or forbids!

John Adams, one of the wisest of our Founding Generation, wrote:

“In the institution of government, it must be remembered that, although reason ought always to govern individuals, it certainly never did since the Fall (of man), and never will, ‘till the Millennium; and human nature must be taken as it is, as it has been, and will be.”

The People Shall Judge, (Chicago, University of Chicago Press;, 1949), p. 210.

Adams knew human nature well, it would appear, and held nothing back where his evaluation of human nature was concerned:

“There is no reason to believe the one much more honest or wiser than the other; they are all of the same clay; their minds and bodies are alike. As to usurping others’ rights, they are (all) equally guilty when unlimited in power…. (The) people, when they have been unchecked, have been as unjust, tyrannical, brutal, barbarous, and cruel as any king or senate possessed of uncontrolled power. The majority has eternally and without one exception, usurped the rights of the minority.” (Ibid, p. 212)

“ONE DOES NOT ESTABLISH A DICTATORSHIP IN ORDER TO SAFEGUARD A REVOLUTION; ONE MAKES A REVOLUTION IN ORDER TO ESTABLISH A DICTATORSHIP”

George Orwell

This article has merely touched the surface of the many problems—most of them deliberately induced against our U.S. Constitution and against our people by the ignorance and uncaring of perhaps half, or more, of our citizenry, and aided and abetted by various Satanically inspired vermin who have long conspired to destroy this last, best hope for mankind’s freedom upon this earth—that face us today, that, indeed, may pose the dangers of what some conservatives, some Christians, and many astute people, see as an EXISTENTIAL THREAT to our survival as a free nation, under God. We long ago began the process of evicting God from our national consciousness and telling Him, in no uncertain terms, that America doesn’t “need” Him any longer. We can do it ourselves, we increasingly tell He who sets the course of the stars and controls the universe and all therein. Including mankind. I really hope we think about that in the troubling days ahead! But I fear that we won’t! Will Orwell’s “vision” of a possible future come about, sooner rather than later? As he warned: THAT DEPENDS ON US! “It depends on YOU!”