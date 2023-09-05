We Have Forgotten, Haven’t We?

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936)

Who can forget the stirring words of one of Rudyard Kipling’s most famous poems, entitled “Lest We Forget”?

“God of our fathers, known of old, Lord of our far-flung battle line—

Beneath whose awful (awesome) hand we hold Dominion over palm and pine—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

The tumult and the shouting dies; The captains and the kings depart—

Still stands Thine ancient Sacrifice, An humble and a contrite heart.

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

Far-called, our navies melt away; On dune and headland sinks the fire—

Lo, all our pomp of yesterday Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!

Judge of the Nations, spare us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

If, drunk with sight of power, we loose Wild tongues that have not Thee in awe—

Such boasting as the Gentiles use Or lesser breeds without the Law—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet, Lest we forget—lest we forget!

For heathen heart that puts her trust In reeking tube and iron shard—

All valiant dust that builds on dust, And guarding, calls not Thee

To guard—For frantic boast and foolish word, Thy mercy on thy people, Lord!”

Kipling wrote and published this in 1897 in celebration of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. It has become, over more than a century, one of his most famous and beloved poems. Supposedly a paean to Great Britain’s wealth and far-flung power, Kipling also realized that the future might consider his words to be a potent reminder of how political power and earthly wealth and glory are but temporary illusions in the vast panoply of history and of the Creator’s Will, for ALL of the great empires and civilizations of the past are now only crumbling memories.

In Kipling’s Great Britain, it was said that “the sun never set on the British Empire”, because England had conquered countries over much of the world that, as member colonies/countries of the British Empire, and later the British Commonwealth, gave the impression that the sun always shined on England and her power. But that was well over a hundred years ago. How things have changed since Kipling beheld “the Empire”. Today’s socialist oriented “United Kingdom”, with a “King” Charles who is one of the very top globalist conspirators on earth, is but a shadow of its former power and glory, for despite their might the Brits were unable to resist the innate longings of all their conquered people for freedom and self-rule, and the cost of maintaining her “empire” became prohibitive.

Sadly, Great Britain forgot the source of Kipling’s wisdom and warning: Deuteronomy 6:12---‘Then beware lest thou forget the Lord which brought thee forth out of the land of Egypt’. They forgot that God is the ultimate arbiter of national “power”—they forgot that a nation that turns its back on God, as Great Britain did slowly over several generations beginning with the dawn of the 20th century (and as the U.S.A. has been doing for the past century or so), is a nation that will surely begin to degenerate into religious error and into political maladies, and will inevitably sink into the commonality of mediocrity that has forever doomed once-great nations. With certainty, that is what has happened to (Once) Great Britain—a “United” Kingdom no longer. The same thing has been happening to the U.S.A over recent decades, for it is obvious that we are no longer a “united” States of America.

With his great poem of national “introspection”, Kipling foresaw the inevitable—that a nation that considers itself “invincible” may not be such over the long run if its citizenry turns away from the God of Scripture and denies His authority over mankind. Regretfully this has happened in “Once-Great Britain” (now called The United Kingdom), for that nation’s Christian churches are now mostly empty, the powerful influence of God’s Word once taught therein having been dissipated into the wind over recent decades because of the cowardice and compromise of pretend “Christians”, and replaced slowly and surreptitiously by a Satanic pseudo-religion based on hate, violence, and lies, subtly fed by serpent-tongued adherents who despise the liberties valued by the Western world and who have replaced the Creator with false beliefs, behind which Satan lurks! Tragically, what has happened in England is happening right now in our nation!

What, then, of our America in the year of 2023—a nation completely divided culturally, politically, spiritually, and even “emotionally”—a nation where “the rule of law” is scoffed at, where “justice” has become “injustice”, where seemingly half of our population are “itching” to have a “cvil war” with the other half, and where persecution because of one’s unpopular political or societal beliefs is becoming a government fostered mandate? Is there a message for Americans and our troubled nation in Kipling’s poem—in the seemingly slow and steady disappearance from our national life of those influences and those bedrock principles that once bound us all together: a common language, a devotion to our Constitution, and the beliefs—especially Judeo-Christian doctrines-- of our Founders? Perhaps.

Like Once-Great Britain, America’s influence long held “dominion” over much of the world. As long as America held to its basic goal to see liberty spread around the world this was desirable, or at least acceptable. Sadly, the years since the end of WW11 have witnessed a planned slow retreat from our influence—from the “greatness” that most of the world granted the U.S. and for which the world seemed to be grateful, at least for a time. But our military forces have been purposely ravaged by deliberate neglect and by their politically correct decimation that began under the administration of the Marxist Barack Obama, reversed for a time under the pro-American President Trump, and are now approaching their inability to defend our homeland, under the incompetent maladministration of the Marxist Joe Biden and his treacherous clan of anti-Americans.

Our military forces have been seriously eroded by endless unconstitutional and United Nations mandated wars over the past several decades, which have killed, maimed, and demoralized the men and women who fight these wars, and which have helped to disintegrate military families, adding huge amounts of Federal Reserve fiat dollars to our national debt “monster” that is threatening to devour and destroy us (and may yet do so sooner than we think). The Obama Administration, we all know, did everything possible to speed up this demoralization and deterioration of our armed forces, because Obama and his fellow Marxists despised (and still do) our strong PRO-AMERICA military. Should Comrade Biden be re-elected POTUS in November of 2024, Americans will see an increasingly swift deterioration of our military capabilities, as “national defense” assumes a back seat to the socialist/progressive welfare state, and our certain and rapid descent into a North American “Venezuela” is assured.

Without any doubt, a significant portion of our population have declared their philosophy of life to be “eat, drink, and be merry”, and tomorrow do it all over again, because the good times will never end. Too many of us have “loosed our wild tongues that have not held Thee in awe”, and wonder in increasing confusion as we watch our country and its former cultural homogeneity disintegrate in front of our eyes. Our once “far called” moral authority has “melted away”, thanks to the efforts of Comrades Obama and Biden and their “Big Brother” administrations which, in Obama’s case, did its best for eight miserable years to “fundamentally change America” (and not for the better), efforts that are only being intensified under Comrade Biden. Of course, the cultural “rot” started long before Obama and Biden and their ilk slithered upon our national scene.

All of our strength and superiority of arms and our erstwhile philosophy of freedom is in danger of becoming one with the once great empires of Caesar and Charlemagne. President Trump vowed to rebuild our degraded military as part of his “Make America Great Again” campaign vows, and he apparently made significant progress to that end, despite vociferous and treacherous opposition from the despicable herd of leftwing “progressives”—members and wealthy enablers of The Klan of New Bolsheviks who are determined to prevent former President Trump from ever assuming the office of POTUS again. If we can believe the reports we hear, our military readiness to resist aggression is now in serious jeopardy because of the aggressive military buildup by the communist government of China. As we sell or give away a sizeable quantity of our military equipment and munitions to the historically corrupt regime in The Ukraine (and under the pretense that we are battling those nasty communists in Russia) we are being dumbfounded by reports that the U.S. could not sustain a “hot war” with China or Russia, a war that most assuredly will come to OUR shores.

But a rebuilt and strengthened military will not cure the internal rot that has been purposely perpetrated by the globalists of the “Deep State” over many decades, a sinister “shadow government” that has been injecting its poison of unconstitutional—and “extra-constitutional”—political machinations into our people virtually from our first days as an independent republic, especially from the early years of the 20th century, and always aided and abetted by the increasingly subversive and anti-American faceless bureaucracy maintained by BOTH of our so-called political parties (a bureaucracy that essentially supersedes the “figurehead” appointed political administrators of various federal agencies, and basically runs the U.S. government).

Indeed, our political parties—those “factions” that George Washington warned his countrymen about when the U.S. was in its infancy—have degenerated over many decades into virtual ENEMIES of Constitutional government! This is especially true of the Democrat Party, which has ALWAYS been an enemy of our Founders’ vision of a republic ruled by a constitution. If you want to see what “treason” looks like, behold the treacherous proponents of socialism and “Big Brother” who lurk in vast numbers in our bloated government agencies, in the leadership of both of our major political parties (but especially in the Democrat Party), and particularly in the Federal Judiciary, all of whom try to obfuscate their love for ever-bigger government and ever more socialist policies, and who try to conceal their rebelliousness against limited, constitutional government in their velvet gloves of PERFIDY and MENDACITY!

The immediate future will be fraught with challenges and opportunities. President Trump’s efforts to be reelected will continue to be fiercely resisted by the scurrilous members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks, by treacherous RINOS, and by those who falsely claim to be his political allies or lukewarm supporters, and particularly resisted by shifty politicians like “Republican” Senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Mitt Romney, et al. (With “friends” like them one doesn’t need enemies). The enemies of liberty and constitutional government will fight tooth and nail to hold onto all of their gains of recent decades. Under Comrade President Obama, and now under Comrade President Biden, they have greatly increased their far left hold on America and its government, because they both sold out to the forces of collectivism. They realize that President Trump, if he is able to emerge victorious in his 2024 campaign for POTUS, will relegate much of the socialist nonsense of the Obama and Biden progressives and those who pull their strings back into the cesspool of history where it belongs.

Which is why they both fear and loathe President Trump, and always will, for we will never see significant compromises with Candidate Trump OR President Trump from the “Purveyors of Perfidy” and the “Instigators of Impeachment” in BOTH parties, but particularly in the loathsome Dumbocrat Party—“The Klan of New Bolsheviks”-- led by the far left anti-American loons Tom Perez, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and lap dogs—Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and the disgusting and nauseating America-hating “squad” led by Alexandra Cortez (ALL of her “squad” belong to The Democratic Socialists of America, a subversive group). We’ll see no end of attempts by the socialist progressive Dumbocrats in the House of Representatives to harass a re-elected President Trump’s administration in every possible way (especially if Republicans lose control of the House), to be ceaseless in their partisan demands for the continual harassment of Mr. Trump in order to hamstring his efforts to restore constitutional freedom to our country, freedom which they love to give “lip service” to, but which they not-so-secretly loathe.

It’s apparent that since the enemies of constitutional republicanism--the treacherous leadership and quasi-duped members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks (i.e. the Democrat Party)-- have captured control of the U.S. Senate through 2024, Constitutional Conservatives must be prepared for ceaseless unfounded and scurrilous attacks against Candidate Trump—for endless calls for “investigations” into his business, personal, and presidential actions—for unending attempts by the truly brain damaged and despicable left in Congress to make him stand trial and hopefully (for them) lock him up in prison for the rest of his life, for renewed and determined pressures to legislate America into the deadly morass of a socialist economy, thus destroying what remains of our once-thriving free enterprise economy and ENDING the greatest amount of freedom and prosperity ever known among men, for THAT is what the adoption of “socialism” into the U.S. will do! And the members of that deplorable Klan of New Bolsheviks know it, because that is what they lie for.

All Christians need to continue to earnestly pray for former President Trump, for his continued good health, and especially for his PHYSICAL SAFETY, because the vile denizens of the left are never beyond an attempt at violence directed against President Trump. They’ve done it in the past, you might recall. Pray that former President Trump will continue to merit the support of millions upon millions of true American patriots who need to be on our knees often, imploring our Triune God to FORGIVE America and Americans—especially Christians and their leaders-- for our sloth, our shortcomings, our political apathy, and our disgusting lack of concern for the future, and especially that His Will for our land will be clearly revealed to us.

God of our Fathers, Creator of all,

Lord of the Pilgrims, who answered Thy call;

Lord God of Hosts, who judges us all—

Help us, we pray, help us carry our “ball”;

Lord God of our Founders, be with us yet,

Never to forget Thee—AND NEVER TO QUIT!