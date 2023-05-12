A Truth Bomb in the Empire of Lies

This is 10 minutes of a Douglas Macgregor interview by British TV. Macgregor nails what is going on in Ukraine that establishment media in the US, Canada, and NATO are covering up. It is a truth bomb. Practically everything the Biden Administration and establishment media tell you about the Ukraine war is false and the opposite is most often true.

This was posted by Eva Bartlett on her Telegram Channel--Eva Kerene Bartlett, Reality Theories.

Eva Bartlett is an independent journalist who often interviews and reports from the dangerous actual scene of events in war zones and is becoming competent in the Russian language. She is a rarity. She is frequently in Donetsk for weeks at a time, which has been the target for Ukrainian artillery for 9 years since early 2014. She has seen the civilian carnage and come close to being hit by Ukrainian artillery herself. She is an honest and extremely brave truth-teller, rare and badly needed in an era of lies. She should be interviewed by Tucker Carlson!