South Africa Probes Mysterious’ Arrival Of Palestinians On Chartered Flight

JOHANNESBURG/JERUSALEM (Worthy News) – South Africa has launched an investigation after 153 Palestinians unexpectedly arrived on a chartered flight at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport last week, prompting questions over who organized the journey and whether any fleeing Hamas fighters or officials may have been among them.

The passengers — traveling via Kenya — were held Thursday for roughly 12 hours after border officials found they lacked departure stamps, clear travel histories, return tickets, or confirmed accommodation in South Africa, officials said.

Many had reportedly not applied for asylum, despite stating they had fled the Gaza Strip.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking during a public clean-up campaign in Johannesburg, confirmed the probe and described the arrival as “mysterious,” saying authorities must clarify “where this originated … and why they were brought here.”

He said they were admitted “out of compassion” but suggested they may have been “flushed out” of Gaza.

SOUTH AFRICA ACCEPTS 130 PALESTINIANS

South Africa permitted 130 of the Palestinians to enter the country under standard 90-day visa exemptions, while 23 others traveled onward to destinations including Canada, Australia, and Malaysia, Worthy News learned.

Palestinian representatives and non-governmental organizations say the flight was arranged by an unregistered organization that allegedly took money from desperate families and misled travelers about their final destination.

Officials did not comment on whether any passengers could be linked to Hamas, saying only that security agencies were reviewing all documentation and interviewing individuals as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The uncertainty has fueled domestic debate about border controls, national security, and South Africa’s longstanding political support for the Palestinian cause.

The flight controversy came as Pretoria continues its high-profile genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

SOUTH AFRICA ACCUSES ISRAEL

In its nearly 5,000-page submission, South Africa accuses Israel of committing acts “of genocidal character” during its military operations in Gaza.

Following South Africa’s claim, the ICJ ruled in January 2024 that Israel should take all measures to ensure humanitarian access, though it did not demand an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has rejected the genocide allegations as “baseless.”

President Ramaphosa has repeatedly said the case will continue despite shifts in the war in Gaza, arguing that accountability is essential for long-term peace.

The war broke out after Hamas fighters entered Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others.

SURPRISE ARRIVAL OF PALESTINIANS

The surprise arrival of Palestinian travelers has further highlighted Pretoria’s prominent — some say controversial — role in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

Authorities have not yet determined who funded or coordinated the charter flight, nor why travelers with visas for other countries arrived in South Africa.

Civil-society groups warn the passengers may have been exploited, while critics say the incident exposed gaps in the country’s immigration system.

Ramaphosa insisted the government would establish “the full facts” behind the operation and ensure the group’s safety while investigations proceed.

Analysts say the outcome may shape not only domestic immigration policy but also South Africa’s already strained ties with Israel.