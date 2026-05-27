The Five Laws of Thermodynamics

Officially, there are only four laws of thermodynamics, but there exists a principle of thermodynamics that deserves a place with the official four laws. The first reason for this is that it explains things that the four official laws do not fully explain. Specifically, it explains exactly how the application of energy to a system affects its entropy. It literally explains the difference between construction work and a bomb. The other reason why it deserves to be placed with the other four is that it explains how both the second and third laws work. Here we have a simple discussion of all five principles together.

The 0th Law of Thermodynamics

The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics states that if two separate systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, then they are also in thermal equilibrium with each other. In practical terms, this means that all three systems share the same temperature, even if they are not directly interacting. This simple but fundamental principle establishes temperature as a measurable and comparable property, allowing the use of thermometers and standardized temperature scales. Without the Zeroth Law, it would be impossible to consistently define temperature or ensure that measurements taken in different contexts are meaningfully related.

This is one of the things that makes the zeroth law relevant from a creationist perspective. Because it is a necessary property of the universe for us to be able to make temperature measurements, it is extremely consistent with what we would expect from a divinely created universe, made for us to live in.

The 1st Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics expresses the principle of energy conservation in physical systems, stating that energy cannot be created or destroyed but can only be transferred or transformed from one form to another. In thermodynamic processes, this is often described in terms of heat and work. Any heat added to a system either increases its internal energy or is used to do work on its surroundings. As a result, the total energy of an isolated system remains constant over time. This law provides a foundational framework for understanding everything from engines and power plants to biological processes, as it ensures that all energy changes can be accounted for within a closed system.

From the perspective of the entire universe, because it is the ultimate closed system, it shows that the energy of the universe had to come from somewhere. From a creationist perspective, the source of all of the universe's energy is ultimately God. Trying to look at the universe's origin from a naturalistic perspective causes multiple problems. The biggest of these is the fact that for the Big Bang cosmology to be consistent with the first law of thermodynamics, its tremendous amount of energy would have had to have come from somewhere. The idea of a cyclic universe tried to solve this problem by having the universe collapse back in on itself. However, it has been proven wrong by observation. The most recent attempt at solving this problem claims that the universe was created as a result of a quantum field collapse. However, not only is this concept not fully developed, but it is also fundamentally untestable. This makes it a little more than a just-so story, rather than actual science.

Law 1.5 of Thermodynamics

While all 1.5 is not an official law of thermodynamics, its placement on this list is deserved because not only does it explain the effect on entropy of the application of energy to a system, but it also explains how the second and third laws actually work.

The key concept here is that when energy is applied to a system, it tends to move the system's entropy towards that of the applied energy. If the applied energy has a higher entropy than the system it is applied to, it will increase the system's entropy. If, on the other hand, the applied energy has a lower entropy than the system to which it is applied, it will decrease the system's entropy.

In other words, it not only requires energy to reduce entropy but also requires energy to be applied to a system in the right way. The right way is for the energy to be applied with less entropy than that of the system. If the same amount of energy is applied to assist them in a high entropy manner, it will increase the system's entropy. This is the difference between construction work and a bomb.

The 2nd Law of Thermodynamics

The Second Law of Thermodynamics describes the natural tendency of energy to spread out and systems to move toward greater disorder, or entropy, over time. It states that in any spontaneous process, the total entropy of an isolated system will either increase or remain constant but never decrease. This means that energy transformations are inherently inefficient, with some energy becoming less available for useful work and often dissipating as heat. The Second Law explains why heat flows naturally from hotter objects to colder ones, why perpetual motion machines of the second kind are impossible, and why many processes in nature are irreversible, giving time a clear direction from past to future.

Law 1.5 shows us that the primary reason for this increase in entropy is heat. This is because, at the molecular level, heat results from molecular motion, which is extremely random. The result of this is that heat energy, by its very nature, is high entropy. The consequence is that this high entropy energy will increase a system's entropy unless it is counteracted.

One of the consequences of this molecular motion is that if you started with all of the air molecules bunched up in a single corner of a room, the molecular motion of heat would quickly spread them throughout the entire room. The probability of this configuration is so low that it will never happen in reality, but this illustrates why.

Another consequence of this molecular motion is that even if you start with a perfectly ordered system, Molecular motion by itself will destroy it, raising the entropy of the system. It is ultimately the reduction of this heat energy to almost zero that allows the geometrically arranged interatomic forces to reduce the system's entropy, in the third Law.

Ultimately, the point of the second law of thermodynamics is that entropy tends to go from low entropy to high. From a creationist perspective, God is not only a source of order and low entropy, but a universe designed and made by Him would have started with relatively low entropy, and we would expect to see it increase over time in accordance with the second law of thermodynamics. This is a problem for the Big Bang cosmology, however, because it would have started out at extremely hot temperatures and extremely high entropy. This problem is usually ignored, unless it is being attacked without being answered.

The 3rd Law of Thermodynamics

The Third Law of Thermodynamics states that as a system approaches absolute zero temperature, its entropy approaches a minimum value, which is often taken to be zero for a perfectly ordered crystalline substance. In practical terms, this means that it becomes increasingly difficult to remove the last traces of thermal energy from a system as it gets colder, making absolute zero, also referred to as 0 kelvin, unattainable through any finite sequence of processes.

The law provides an essential reference point for measuring entropy and helps explain the behavior of materials at extremely low temperatures, including why molecular motion nearly ceases and systems settle into their most ordered states. Based on Law 1.5, the near elimination of heat energy allows intermolecular forces to take over. These forces are highly geometrical, and they apply their energy with extremely low entropy, thus reducing the system's entropy as it cools.

Conclusion

The laws of thermodynamics form a unified framework describing how energy and heat behave in physical systems. The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics establishes the concept of temperature by stating that systems in mutual thermal equilibrium share the same temperature. The First Law of Thermodynamics explains that energy is conserved, only changing forms between heat, work, and internal energy. The Second Law of Thermodynamics introduces entropy, showing that natural processes tend toward greater disorder and that energy becomes less available for useful work over time. The Third Law of Thermodynamics defines the behavior of systems at extremely low temperatures, indicating that entropy approaches a minimum as temperature approaches absolute zero. While unofficial, Law 1.5 explains not only how the application of energy affects entropy, but it also explains how both the second and third laws work. Together, these laws govern everything from engines and refrigerators to the large-scale evolution of the universe.

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The Five Laws of Thermodynamics: Unlocking the Secrets of Energy, Entropy, and the Universe

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