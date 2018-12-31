Community

Operation Rescue Names its 2018 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award Recipient

WASHINGTON -- Operation Rescue is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2018 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award is Mark Harrington, President and Founder of Created Equal.

The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.

"Operation Rescue is honored to recognize Mark Harrington for his years of selfless work for the cause of life, first with Operation Rescue and other organizations, and now with Created Equal. The impact of Mark's work in training young adults to be leaders who will stand strongly against the brutal practice of abortion will be felt for a generation and beyond," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

Harrington, who founded Created Equal in 2011, travels the nation's college campuses with his team of young adults sharing photos of abortion victims and engaging in transformative conversations with students about the matter of abortion. His public outreaches also include urban areas and outside abortion facilities where hearts have been changed and babies saved.

Each year, Harrington leads a group to Washington, D.C. during the annual March for Life that engages the public and displays abortion victim imagery on massive Jumbotron screens, educating both pro-life and pro-abortion supporters.

Through "Project Weak Link," Harrington has recognized the need to expose the Abortion Cartel's medical waste disposal companies, who literally keep abortion facilities operating by disposing of the remains of aborted babies. He successfully persuaded the ownership of Stericycle, the nation's largest medical waste disposal company, to agree to stop servicing abortion facilities, particularly Planned Parenthoods.

When he saw local Stericycle businesses continue to service abortion facilities, Harrington was quick to expose their double-dealings and work with them to convince them to stop.

In 2018, Harrington partnered with Operation Rescue to encourage waste disposal companies to stop servicing LeRoy Carhart's full-term abortion facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

Harrington also hosts Mark Harrington Live, a powerful pro-life weekly radio show available on Salem Radio Stations in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, and in Detroit, Michigan, and at MarkHarrington.org.

"Mark's passion for taking pro-life apologetics to the street to influence Americans to protect life, his dedication to ending abortion in America, and his commitment to his faith in Jesus Christ makes him a worthy recipient of Operation Rescue's 2018 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award," said Newman.

About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.