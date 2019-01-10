Community

New Survey Shows Latest Trends for Late-Term Abortion Clinics, Costs and Wait Times

WASHINGTON -- As an imploding abortion industry struggles to remain solvent amid a falling demand for abortions, there have been significant shifts in how abortions are being done and how late into pregnancy abortion clinics are willing to do them, according to new information gathered during Operation Rescue's 2018 Abortion Clinic Survey.

Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a nationwide survey that involves contacting each abortion business in the U.S. Information gathered about the abortion clinics and their practices represents the most accurate data available. The most recent survey was conducted from November 26 through December 14, 2018.

The survey also collected information about the cost of the most common abortion in the first trimester and how long women must wait for an abortion appointment, both of which have revealed insights into how the business of abortion is changing.

"These trends signal a certain level of desperation among abortionists to compete for every abortion dollar possible," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Competition is fierce, and we are seeing organizations like Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses reorganizing to stay afloat - not all of them successfully."

In fact, Operation Rescue's survey results indicated that U.S. abortion facility numbers dropped in 2018 to a historic low of 697. This decrease is in keeping with a national trend that has seen abortion facility numbers drop by 79 percent since 1991. (See Part One of OR's exclusive report.)

Perhaps the most significant trend shifts were related to surgical abortions.

Surgical abortion facilities are slowly being replaced by clinics that offer abortion-inducing drugs that can only be used in the first-trimester of pregnancy.

There has also been a dramatic reduction in the number of facilities that conduct abortions at 20 weeks gestation or more, signaling a declining demand for the unpopular, expensive, and risky abortions. Yet Planned Parenthood's involvement in late-term abortions has dramatically increased.

"Overall, abortion clinics are closing faster than they are opening and efforts to counter that trend by the Abortion Cartel have not been successful," said Newman. "When abortion clinics close, lives are saved. We can take heart in knowing that the days of child-killing through abortion in this country are numbered."

More results from the survey can be found in Part Two of Operation Rescue's exclusive report now available at OperationRescue.org.