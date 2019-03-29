Community

The Historic Pendleton Spring Jubilee Enters its 42nd Year

On April 6th and 7th, the town square of Pendleton, SC will come to life with artisans, food vendors, music, and visitors

The event attracts 20,000+ visitors from across the southeast every year

Spring Jubilee acts as a yearly boost to the local economy of Pendleton and the surrounding area

Pendleton, South Carolina: Spring Jubilee is just weeks away from entering its 42nd year. The renowned arts festival attracts artisans from across the country with some coming from as far away is Wisconsin and Missouri, although most are from South Carolina and the surrounding region. To be exact, 88% of the artisans come from the southeast region, while 67% are from the carolinas. Artisans come with a variety of fine art and crafts for visitors to admire and purchase, from painting and photography to pottery and woodcraft. The event has gained some respectable notoriety over the years, as over 20,000 visitors are expected to attend for the 2019 edition.

Art isn’t the only thing that visitors love about Spring Jubilee. There are also delicious food vendors, a table just for kids, and awesome live music throughout the weekend. Visitors also get the chance to take in the atmosphere of the charming downtown Pendleton. There’s truly something for everyone.

"We have such a dynamic group of artists this year!” Said Jordan Bannister, the Spring Jubilee Coordinator, as she expressed her excitement for the upcoming event. “ From folk to fine art, there will be something for everyone."

The Historic Spring Jubilee holds the honor of being the oldest juried arts and crafts festival in South Carolina. The event will take place on the square in Pendleton on April 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 7th from noon to 5 p.m. It is free to the public, and CATbus will provide free transportation to the event from various designated parking lots throughout Pendleton. For more information, visit the Spring Jubilee Facebook page or call (864) 646-3782.