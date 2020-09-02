Community

Thank President Trump for Upholding the Rule of Law!

This summer, our cities have been flooded with rioters. Violent protestors have beaten innocent people and destroyed businesses. Their blatant disregard for the well-being of our country has been appalling.

Thankfully, President Trump and Attorney General Barr are standing up against this mob rule to defend our safety and our history. In late June, President Trump issued an executive order that reinforced full prosecution of criminals who deface monuments and incite violence. A week later, Attorney General Barr launched Operation Legend named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was murdered in Kansas City, Missouri. This year, Kansas City has seen a massive 40% increase in crime. The White House took notice.

In just a month’s time, the federal government’s partnership with state and local forces has produced over 1,000 arrests including 217 federal charges and brought to light 90 murder suspects in 8 cities. These criminals are no longer on our streets terrorizing families and destroying livelihoods.

The Trump administration’s actions are bringing law and order back to the United States. Email the President to thank him for keeping Americans safe!

