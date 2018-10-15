Education

BJU Partners with The Blood Connection to Host Blood Drive

Bob Jones University will host its semi-annual Blood Connection Drive beginning today through Friday, Oct.19, from 11:45 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Blood Connection buses will be located adjacent to the Alumni Building near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.

“BJU’s annual Blood Drive provides students with a flexible opportunity to give back to the community right on front campus,” said Bradley Shepard, a senior business administration major from East Hartford, Connecticut, who serves as BJU’s community service council director. “In past semesters, students’ donations have addressed critical needs in areas impacted by natural disasters. We look forward to the opportunity to save lives again this semester."

The Blood Connection will be taking donation appointments. Donors who sign up for an appointment are given priority; however, setting up an appointment is not required. Each donor will also receive a $20 Wal-Mart gift card.

Students, alumni and members of the public interested in donating blood are encouraged to eat iron-rich foods (i.e. meats, spinach, and broccoli), properly hydrate, and eat a good meal prior to participation.