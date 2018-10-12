Education

BJU to Host Third Annual U.Day

Bob Jones University invites families in the Greenville community to the third annual U.Day Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front BJU campus.

“U.Day is fast becoming an area tradition and we are excited to bring this exciting, learning experience back for this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Our faculty and staff have outdone themselves once again to put on a wonderful event for the community.”

U.Day, short for University Day, features a fun, educational street fair including dozens of interactive booths sponsored by a variety of BJU’s academic programs as well as BJU’s Homeschool Connect, Center for Global Opportunities, Center for Leadership Development and Museum & Gallery. A number of local representatives will be present as well, including a Greenville County ambulance, firetruck, police car, interactive ROTC Extreme Truck and the Wunderbus, a mobile picture booth van.

Families can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, prize drawings, and several hands-on activities, including cupcake decorating, designed for all age groups. The event will feature live music and food from a variety of local vendors.

Following the street fair, a Patch Live! Concert will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

In addition, free youth sports clinics will be available throughout the day including a soccer clinic (ages 2nd grade and above) from 9 -10 a.m. in Alumni Stadium, a volleyball clinic (ages junior high and above) from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m., and a basketball clinic (ages 2nd grade and above) from 12:45 – 2 p.m. in the Davis Field House.

Admission to U.Day is free and open to the public. For the full event schedule, visit bju.edu/homecoming.