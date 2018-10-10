Education

BJU Celebrates Homecoming and Family Weekend

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to Homecoming and Family Weekend Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 11 to 13, on the BJU campus.

“Homecoming and Family Weekend is one of the highlights of the year for the University family,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Throughout the three-day celebration, we invite the community to join us for memorable events for all ages.”

Activities on Thursday include a Homecoming Concert featuring composer Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living performed by university choirs and the chamber orchestra.

Friday’s events include campus tours, the annual golf tournament, an Alumni Authors and Composers Meet and Greet, a Museum and Gallery Walk-In Tour of the Benjamin West Collection, the Gingery Mack Scholarship Concert and the Bruin Nation Talent Show. The Bruins women’s volleyball team will play Johnson and Wales University at 7 p.m. in the Davis Field House.

Saturday’s activities begin with the traditional Bruin Nation 5K Family Race and the third annual U.Day, a family-friendly educational street fair on campus. In the afternoon, M & G will be holding a basement sale. The M & G Maker’s Market will be open throughout the day, featuring a variety of handmade art, crafts and designs by BJU graduates, faculty and students.

President Steve Pettit and administrators will update guests on current university initiatives in Stratton Hall at 11 a.m., followed by a question and answer session.

Other events that day include a variety of free youth sports clinics, several affinity reunions, and a Patch Live! Concert at 2 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

Intercollegiate soccer kicks off at 4 p.m. when the women’s team faces off against Kentucky Christian University in Alumni Stadium, followed by the men’s match at 7 p.m. During the games, families can enjoy the Bruins BBQ Bash and the Bruin Village with inflatables and carnival games.

The full schedule of events is available at homecoming.bju.edu.