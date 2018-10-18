Education

Hannah Frederick Interns for Upcountry History Museum

Hannah Frederick, a senior communication major at Bob Jones University, serves as an intern for the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Carolina.

Frederick, a resident of Greenville, works with the marketing department at the museum. Her duties include developing fundraising plans, assisting with social media postings, providing office support and conducting research.

"The Upcountry History Museum has provided me with a unique opportunity to learn about all aspects of marketing at a local museum. It has been amazing to learn about marketing and local history from a group of women I highly respect," said Frederick. "I can't wait to be able to use what I've learned in the future!"

