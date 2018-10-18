Education

Washington Center Students are Studying the SC Mountains and Beaches

Students in Mrs. Kim Poole’s classroom, Austin Mark and Praisa Taylor show off the maps they created using sand and blue glitter to represent the coastline as they learn about unique geographic features of South Carolina.

Who loves the beach? Students in Mrs. Kim Poole’s classroom at Washington Center do! They are studying geographic features of South Carolina such as mountains and beaches. Students listened to the sound of ocean waves, dug their fingers in some sand, and tasted salty water as they talked about the coast of South Carolina. Students created map with sand along the coastline to represent the state’s beaches and blue glitter waves to represent the ocean. Students will add more features to their map as they continue to explore the diverse geographic features of South Carolina.