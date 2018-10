Education

The Greenville Little Theatre on Tour Presents to Washington Center Students

The Greenville Little Theatre on Tour presented a thrilling rendition of “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” for the students and staff of Washington Center. In preparation for the presentation, students listened to books from the Junie B. Jones series and participated in parallel activities. The story came alive as the Washington Center audience eagerly watched and applauded the talented Greenville Little Theatre on Tour actors.