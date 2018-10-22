Education

NGU Crowns 2018 Homecoming Queen

L to R: NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr.; Courtney Williamson, first runner-up; 2017 Homecoming Queen Eden Crain; 2018 Homecoming Queen Allison Yeater; Miss NGU 2018 Hannah Pearson, and Gabriella Porter, second runner-up were announced at halftime of the Crusader’s homecoming game against Shorter University.

Tigerville, SC – Allison Yeater, a marketing major from Belpre, OH, was crowned queen for North Greenville University’s 2018 Homecoming on Saturday, October 13.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., 2017 Homecoming Queen Eden Crain, and Miss NGU 2018 Hannah Pearson crowned Yeater during halftime of the Crusaders’ football game against the Hawks of Shorter University.

Yeater, who represented Baptist Collegiate Ministries, is the daughter of Robert and Tessa Yeater, missionaries to Guatemala. She was escorted by NGU’s Executive Director for the Institute for Global Leadership Dr. Allen McWhite.

Courtney Williamson was named first runner-up. Williamson represented the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a senior business administration major from Cowpens, SC. She is the daughter of Chris and Dana Williamson.

Gabriella Porter, of Lithia, FL was named second runner-up. She is a senior sports management major and the daughter of Brian and Brenda Porter.

The NGU homecoming queen is chosen annually by the student body in a campus-wide vote during homecoming week.

