Bob Jones University to Display Pinwheel Garden

Bob Jones University will display pinwheel gardens at its Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance during the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Since 2008, the bright blue pinwheel has served as the national symbol of child abuse prevention as it symbolizes a happy and healthy childhood–something every child deserves. This is the fifth year BJU has participated in this nationwide event.

“The impact of child abuse is devastating for children, their families, and our entire community,” says Dr. Julie Hartman, teacher education professor and program coordinator for early child care and development and early childhood education programs at BJU. “The pinwheels are meant to bring attention to the problem of abuse and serve as a symbol of community resolve to work together to prevent child abuse of any kind because real solutions can only be offered as we continue working together for the best interests of all children.”

Students from the School of Education and BJU Bruins student athletes will plant the gardens at BJU April 10 beginning at 3 p.m. The gardens will remain in place until April 26.