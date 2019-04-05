Education

NGU Named Among Top Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs

North Greenville University Named Among Top Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs by Best Schools.

Tigerville, SC - North Greenville University (NGU) is featured as one of the best Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree programs on TheBestSchools.org for 2019. NGU was also recently listed on Best Schools’ Top 10 Best Online Master's in Ministry Programs.

Best Schools connects prospective students with the best online degree programs available. This year, the website reviewed all accredited online Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree programs in the U.S. NGU ranks 22 out of the 50 programs selected. Programs were selected based on curriculum quality, faculty excellence, rankings, awards, and each school’s reputation for providing quality online degrees.

NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn says that “effective law enforcement professionals need to be simultaneously skilled, courageous, and compassionate.”

“Our online program in criminal justice is equipping men and women to approach this important field from a Christ-centered perspective that is committed to authentic human flourishing,” Finn said. “I’m grateful to see this program receive this recognition and grateful for the important contribution our graduates are making in their communities.”

According to Best Schools, criminal justice programs explore major themes in law enforcement, court procedures, and corrections. Professionals with criminal justice degrees work as police officers, FBI agents, probation officers, emergency management specialists, and forensic science technicians. Many of these fields offer above-average compensation. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that law enforcement professionals draw mean annual salaries of nearly $60,000.

However, many federal law enforcement agencies prefer to hire candidates with a bachelor's degree. Along with greater job responsibilities and more career opportunities, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice often leads to increased earning potential.

Students pursuing an online criminal justice degree examine topics related to homeland security, forensic science, and criminology, acquiring fundamental knowledge along with specialized skills. Online criminal justice programs feature flexible schedules, making them ideal for working professionals seeking career advancement. Other candidates earn a bachelor's degree in criminal justice before enrolling in law school.

“NGU students may pursue on-campus, blended, or fully online bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice. Online students can also choose to complete coursework asynchronously or engage with their instructors and classmates directly through a live virtual classroom,” said Dean of Behavioral Sciences Dr. Marti Glass.

NGU faculty members present the theories of criminal justice from a Christian worldview, preparing their students to become values-driven leaders in fields such as law enforcement, corrections, homeland security, and emergency management. In addition to core classes in biblical studies and literature, the program lays a foundation in criminal justice ethics, the principles of investigations, and terrorism.

Students can also choose from a list of seminars that pertain to their professional goals. For example, students interested in attending law school may participate in a seminar on research design and analysis within criminal justice; those looking for a job immediately after graduation can take a seminar on networking strategies in the public safety sector. NGU also encourages students to complete internships at partner organizations in South Carolina or criminal justice agencies in their communities.

For more information about NGU’s criminal justice or other academic programs, visit www.ngu.edu/academics.