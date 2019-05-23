Education

Greenville Technical Charter High School Graduates 5 Associate Degrees

Greenville Technical Charter High School graduates 103 seniors today, 5 of whom have earned Associate Degrees along with their high school diplomas.

Greenville Technical Charter High School, a non-merit public charter school and middle college, celebrates its 2019 graduates at a commencement ceremony at Furman University today at 4:30 PM. Eighty-five percent of the students of the class of 2019 took at least one college course while in high school and altogether completed 2,883 college credit hours with a staggering 54.5% of seniors earning 24 or more college credit hours. Five of the students earned an Associates degree: Jadin Beek, Brylan Hoxworth, Yazmin Martinez, Austin Meadows, and Manuela Velez.

The class has collectively been offered over 6.7 million dollars in scholarships; and 96.2% of the graduating class will be attending either a 2 year or 4 year college in the fall with 1% planning to serve in the military. With community service as a strong school focus, this year’s senior class has volunteered a total of 21,850 service hours to give back to their school and the Greenville community. Each student also completed a rigorous senior project, with 22 completing work-based internships in the community.

“Take pride in how far you have come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” This is the reminder that the three Greenville Technical Charter High School (GTCHS) student speakers will be sharing with their graduating class during their commencement speeches. In addition to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, each graduating class votes on a speaker to represent them during graduation. This year’s Valedictorian is Hannah Trayhan, Salutatorian is Cameran Whitacre, and Class Speaker is James Gill. Both Trayhan and Whitacre will be attending Furman, Trayhan on the prestigious Hollingsworth scholarship while Whitacre has signed to play soccer and has both academic and athletic scholarships as well. James Gill will be attending Clemson University this fall.

The graduating class of 2019 already has much to be proud of and started their journey through their academic successes, dedication to service, and community involvement.