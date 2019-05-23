Education

Knights of Columbus Gives to Washington Center

Knight of Columbus Hope Grant for physical therapy mobility equipment.

The Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternal benefit society has long been a benevolent benefactor for Washington Center. Recently funds were awarded for physical therapy mobility equipment through the Knight’s Hope Grant. Also, the school received an additional donation to support the various activities and programs for the student population with special needs. Washington Center is grateful for these community supporters who have the heart of generosity.