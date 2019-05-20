Education

NGU Joins Yellow Ribbon Program

North Greenville University joins Yellow Ribbon Program to demonstrate its commitment to those serving our nation.

Tigerville, SC -- North Greenville University (NGU) has joined the more than 500 colleges and universities that have signed agreements to participate in the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program (Yellow Ribbon Program). This program, installed in 2009, is a provision of the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008 with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It is part of the revised GI Bill ™ which provides financial support for Post-9/11 veterans.

“The revised GI Bill recognizes that individuals who have sacrificed their time and other opportunities in military service deserve access to the best higher education the nation can afford," said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. "North Greenville University is one of the places where veterans can excel and train for continuing leadership.”

By partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to assist military veterans with available resources, NGU seeks to demonstrate its commitment to those serving our nation. The university is committed to keeping qualified candidates well informed of the process for receiving any educational benefits for which they are qualified.

“We are pleased to enter this partnership to participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program. This program provides another helpful opportunity for us to provide financial support to assist our service members and veterans in their educational pursuits,” said Vice President for Student Services Rachael Russiaky.

For questions regarding eligibility to receive benefits, prospective students should contact the VA at 1(888) 442-4551 or visit their website at www.va.gov. Applications may be obtained from the VA or by applying online at www.gibill.va.gov.

Once an application for benefits is complete with the VA, the veteran is to inform NGU’s Office of the Registrar of their plans to enroll. Pam Farmer, NGU’s certifying official, may be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-977-2021, for instructions about obtaining certification from the university. Please visitwww.ngu.edu/veterans for more information.

Former US Army Ranger and current Landrum Police Department Chief Kris Ahler (M.B.A. ’12) says “with the degree of student-centered service already existing at NGU through all facets of the institution; veterans can expect to have an additional focus to help them meet their educational goals.”

NGU offers a wide range of degree programs in a variety of disciplines at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Affordable programs taught by highly qualified professors are offered in traditional, online, or hybrid formats to meet the needs of veterans. Please visit www.ngu.edu/academics for more information about our program offerings, or contact NGU’s Office of Admissions at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-977-7001.