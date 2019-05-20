Education

Greenville Symphony Orchestra EdReach Program Comes to Washington Center

Tuesday, May 14th, Washington Center was privileged to host three members of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, as part of its EdReach Program to Greenville County Schools.

Steven Wilson, Principal Trombonist, Ian Bracchitta, Assistant Principal Double Bass player, and Daniel Kirkpatrick, Principal Timpanist, demonstrated their amazing playing skills and versatility by performing a delightful program of familiar movie and TV themes, as well as jazz favorites including a piece by famous American jazz composer and band leader, Duke Ellington.

Students and staff especially enjoyed listening to some Disney favorites and playing “Name that Tune.” It was hard not to sing or hum along with the songs, “Bare Necessities” or the “Mickey Mouse Club March.”

As part of the program, each player gave a little information about his instrument and demonstrated how it was played. Students learned that an important part of jazz music is improvisation, or the art of creating a solo line to go along with the beat and repeating chords in the music.

They also learned that improvisation provides a great opportunity for players to show off their incredible playing skills. Washington Center students thoroughly enjoyed the music and responded in various ways including swaying or nodding their heads along with the beat, singing or toning, or just looking and listening.

One enthusiastic student enjoyed “air playing” on his own imaginary drum set. Thank you GSO and Duke Energy Foundation for providing both an enjoyable and educational learning experience.