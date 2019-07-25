Education

Cook to Ignite NGU 2019 School Year

Jason Cook, the associate pastor of preaching at Fellowship Memphis in Memphis, TN, will be the keynote speaker for NGU’s 2019 Ignite Conference held August 21-23.

Tigerville, SC (July 22, 2019) The fall semester begins with the Ignite Conference, which brings guest speakers to campus that are impactful and difference-makers for Christ. North Greenville University announces that Jason Cook, associate pastor of preaching at Fellowship Memphis, Memphis, TN, will be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Conference held August 21-23.

“The Ignite Conference is always an exciting time on the NGU Campus. This event highlights the university’s commitment to the spiritual formation of every student,” said Vice President for Campus Ministries and Student Engagement. “We are delighted to have Jason Cooke as our featured preacher for the conference this year. He is a passionate communicator of the Gospel. Students will be challenged and encouraged to leverage their lives for serving Jesus Christ.”

Born and raised in South, Cook signed a football scholarship at The University of Mississippi [Ole Miss] where he was a four-year starter and four-year letterman at fullback. Though raised in a home that taught him to love and fear God, it was not until his sophomore year at Ole Miss when he began to walk faithfully with Jesus. In 2009, Jason enjoyed a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens through the pre-season before embracing the call to ministry.

Since college, Cook has been actively involved in traveling the country, preaching God’s word in demographically diverse environments. He has also been involved in helping to plant churches, including his pivotal role in helping to build Iron City Church, Birmingham, AL. It was there that Jason faithfully led, taught, and shepherded a young congregation to embrace the ideal of multi-ethnic ministry in one of America’s most segregated cities.

“The gospel of Christ is the only hope for true spiritual and racial reconciliation. Jason’s athletic experiences at Ole Miss and the NFL opens doorways for him to minister to our student-athletes, said Senior Campus Pastor Dr. Steve Crouse. “I believe that Ignite will have a powerful impact on our entire campus as we begin the academic year.”

Cook holds a Master of Divinity from Beeson Divinity School. It was during his time there that he met his bride, Courtney. They were married in 2013 and have two children: Charlie and Cager. The Cook’s live and breath discipleship, hospitality, and service and look to infuse those life pillars in Memphis.

In addition to his post at Fellowship Memphis, Cook is also an editor with the Gospel Coalition where he contributes to the Faith and Work initiative.

In addition to his post at Fellowship Memphis, Cook is also an editor with the Gospel Coalition where he contributes to the Faith and Work initiative.

To learn more about the Ignite Conference, visit www.ngu.edu/ignite-conference. All conference sessions will be available live stream at www.ngu.edu/ngu-chapel.