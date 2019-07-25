Education

Top Value Colleges in South Carolina Recognized in Study

SmartAsset recently released their second annual Best Value Colleges study. Top performing schools ranked as a result of their performance in categories including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.

For a look the top schools in South Carolina, check out the table below:

Rank School City Avg. Scholar-

ships & Grants Avg. Starting Salary College Tuition* Student Living Costs Student Retention Rate College Education Value Index 1 Citadel Military College of South Carolina Charleston, SC $10,821 $58,800 $11,734 $16,104 85% 53.29 2 Clemson University Clemson, SC $9,810 $56,300 $14,708 $13,954 93% 52.32 3 University of South Carolina-Columbia Columbia, SC $5,814 $49,000 $11,454 $14,834 88% 35.70 4 Wofford College Spartanburg, SC $28,158 $49,300 $40,245 $15,289 89% 33.38 5 Furman University Greenville, SC $30,434 $49,600 $47,164 $15,854 93% 31.64 6 College of Charleston Charleston, SC $8,583 $46,000 $11,805 $17,184 78% 25.23 7 University of South Carolina-Upstate Spartanburg, SC $7,674 $45,300 $11,190 $13,071 68% 25.04 8 Winthrop University Rock Hill, SC $10,210 $43,200 $14,810 $12,822 76% 24.63 9 Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC $7,683 $43,600 $10,876 $14,206 67% 20.44 10 Francis Marion University Florence, SC $8,123 $41,900 $10,428 $12,263 65% 20.00



More details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: http://smartasset.com/student-loans/student-loan-calculator#southcarolina

