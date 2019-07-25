Top Value Colleges in South Carolina Recognized in Study

SmartAsset recently released their second annual Best Value Colleges study. Top performing schools ranked as a result of their performance in categories including scholarships provided, starting salary, tuition, living costs, and retention rate.
For a look the top schools in South Carolina, check out the table below:
|Rank
|School
|City
|Avg. Scholar-
ships & Grants
|Avg. Starting Salary
|College Tuition*
|Student Living Costs
|Student Retention Rate
|College Education Value Index
|1
|Citadel Military College of South Carolina
|Charleston, SC
|$10,821
|$58,800
|$11,734
|$16,104
|85%
|53.29
|2
|Clemson University
|Clemson, SC
|$9,810
|$56,300
|$14,708
|$13,954
|93%
|52.32
|3
|University of South Carolina-Columbia
|Columbia, SC
|$5,814
|$49,000
|$11,454
|$14,834
|88%
|35.70
|4
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg, SC
|$28,158
|$49,300
|$40,245
|$15,289
|89%
|33.38
|5
|Furman University
|Greenville, SC
|$30,434
|$49,600
|$47,164
|$15,854
|93%
|31.64
|6
|College of Charleston
|Charleston, SC
|$8,583
|$46,000
|$11,805
|$17,184
|78%
|25.23
|7
|University of South Carolina-Upstate
|Spartanburg, SC
|$7,674
|$45,300
|$11,190
|$13,071
|68%
|25.04
|8
|Winthrop University
|Rock Hill, SC
|$10,210
|$43,200
|$14,810
|$12,822
|76%
|24.63
|9
|Coastal Carolina University
|Conway, SC
|$7,683
|$43,600
|$10,876
|$14,206
|67%
|20.44
|10
|Francis Marion University
|Florence, SC
|$8,123
|$41,900
|$10,428
|$12,263
|65%
|20.00
More details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: http://smartasset.com/student-loans/student-loan-calculator#southcarolina
Please let me know if you would like any additional information regarding the study, and I am happy to help.