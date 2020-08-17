Franklin D. Raddish

Our God-Given Liberty

The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights was passed in 1791 and it says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

The First Amendment is the very thing that Antifa and the Black Lives Matter Marxist outlaws hate with a passion. First of all, these anti-American ingrates want to squash Biblical preaching that comes in direct conflict with their Marxist ideologies. If they gain control of the White House with Joe Biden as president, and they win the US House and Senate, hate crime laws will be passed without much opposition that will be aimed at our churches, the Bible, preaching, and individual liberties. They will accomplish this by eliminating the filibuster in the US Senate.

Antifa and Black Lives Matters (BLM) have already been burning Bibles in Portland, Oregon. They want us to make a Marxist Government the god of our lives instead of Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.

Secondly, they will continue to aggressively try to harness our First Amendment free speech rights. Antifa already has a track record of violence against those who espouse views that do not reflect its Communist Manifesto views. American patriots have been harass, intimidated, and brutally beaten by members of Antifa for just being Conservative. News reporters, who print the truth concerning their activities, have been savagely attacked and beaten. This will only sufficiently increase if Biden is elected as president in November.

The right to peacefully assemble by conservatives have already on several occasions been greatly challenged through violent confrontation by these radical, communist groups. Many Americans are fearful to speak against these rabid individuals who are burning private property, looting businesses, and severely injuring and killing law-abiding people in their communities. Americans have been discharged from their employment for speaking against BLM Marxist thugs.

As Americans, we must not live in the shadow of fear of these communist brute beasts, but we must openly and resonantly resist and speak against their Marxist atrocities. Communists across the world have always used the weapon of fear and intimation to suppress the people that they want to bring under the yoke of Marxist tyranny. The Socialist Democrat Party and the leftist news media have fully cooperated with their storm troops on our streets to accomplish their Marxist goals.

Next, they want to destroy the Second Amendment of our US Constitution. Marxists fear an armed citizenry. My advice to every American is to arm yourselves with guns and plenty of ammunition-- especially if Joe Biden is elected as president. As Americans who love freedom, we will not allow any Marxist group to hurt our wives, children, or destroy our property. We will fully exercise our Second Amendment right to keep them safe.

This is a message to all of the Marxist, gun-confiscating members of Congress: you are delusional if you think you're gonna take our guns away! As the Texas Freedom Fighters fought for Texas independence, in one instant a Mexican officer said to them that he wanted their cannon back. The reply from the Texans was, "Come and get it!" While the Mexican soldiers didn’t get the cannon back, they did receive freely the lead from it in their back-ends as they retreated. Again, we call upon President Trump to invoke the 1804 Insurrection Act, put down this Marxist rebellion, and restore law and order to our great country.

One of the BLM leaders in Chicago, who incited a riot, said that the recent looting of downtown Chicago businesses by black people was a part of the reparations that was owe to them. A word of advice to BLM: you have already been paid your reparations by getting the special opportunity to live in the greatest country in the world. In other words, slavery ended 154 years ago, so get over it! Let me straightforwardly say this, and I know many other Americans will agree, if BLM tries its mayhem in my neck of the woods, there would be a lot less of these Marxist renegades leaving than those who came to hurt, destroy, and kill.

The handlers of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris, a Marxist from California because she is (part) black and a woman as Biden's VP running mate. Is not this a classic example of racism and discrimination against white men and women in the Democrat Party who also would be have been VP picks? The Democrats scream with an accusing finger pointing at the Republicans and painted them as racists and sexists during every election. Isn't it about time that the Republicans get a lot of old fashion guts, and publicly call out the real reasons for the selection of Harris? They need to stop being politically correct and timid about this matter.

Mr. President, do not back down from the crazy, radical feminist in branding Kamala Harris as a nasty woman, because she is a very nasty woman. It is public knowledge that Harris had an adulterous relationship with then Assembly Speaker Willie Brown of California (later mayor of San Francisco) when she was 29 and he was 60. Harris knew he was still married. Brown was the one who launched her political career by appointing her to two state commissions.

It appears Harris will do anything to get what she wants. She was very nasty towards Brent Cavanaugh during his Senate Supreme Court confirmation hearing. She has a long history of being nasty. It is not time to be politically correct because Harris is a woman, but it is time to tell the truth about her. Harris needs to be fully exposed for who and what she really is, and represents without any reservations.

President Donald Trump represents this in his reelection bid: freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms, law and order, economic freedom and prosperity, and a foreign policy that put America first.

Joe Biden's presidential election bid represents restrictions of freedom of speech, confiscation of guns, mayhem in the streets, economic socialism and hardship, and a foreign policy that puts foreign countries first.

The Bible says in Psalm 11:3, "If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?"