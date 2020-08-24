Franklin D. Raddish

The Rise of Radical Black Supremacy

The Democrat National Communists (DNC) held their virtual political convention last week, and the word "Comrade" should have been used when each of the speakers was introduced. Former President Comrade Bill Clinton said at one point in his speech, that the White House should be used as a command post and not a storm post in referring to President Trump's activities in it.

Clinton used the Oval Office as a sex post instead of an honored and respected command post as it should be.

Michele Obama showed herself to be a racist and a liar when she said that there was an endless list of black people that have been killed by the police. First of all, there have been more white people killed than black people by the police.

Secondly, there has not been an endless list of black people killed by police. Michele needs to stop whining and portraying herself as a black victim. Another former president, Comrade Barack Obama, took great pleasure in using the phrase "Black Lives Matter" in his speech, which no doubt encouraged this racist group to continue its terrorist activities.

Remember, when Obama was president during the George Zimmerman and Trey Von Martin incident in Florida. Obama said, "If I had a son, he would look like Trey Von Martin." Obama was trying to push the wheels of justice against George Zimmerman.

The Black Panthers heard Obama's racist declaration against Zimmerman, and they descended upon Zimmerman's hometown in Florida. Incidentally, do not be fooled, the Black Panthers have not faded away, but it has morphed into Black Lives Matter. Also, Obama held the infamous Beer Summit at the White House, because his black professor friend was arrested by white police officers. He was hopeful of getting his friend's arrest dismissed. His intervention again was on behalf of a black individual. President Obama with Comrade US Attorney General Eric Holder intervened on behalf of a black man, who had just committed a criminal act, that was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Without knowing the full facts, Holder went to Ferguson to give one of the most racist speeches ever given by any US Attorney General to sway justice against the white police officer. This officer was later acquitted of any wrongdoing.

It seems very clear when Obama and Holder were in power that racism was only applied to white people and not black people. The Democrat National Communist Convention had on stage performers with a background of a swirling message that said "Black lives matter". This gave Black Lives Matters a signal from the Democrat National Communist party to continue their attacks against the American people and their property.

The Democrats will stop at nothing to win the White House in November. There was not one negative remark against Antifa or Black Lives Matter from any of the speakers during the convention.

Mr. President, by the very evidence of the criminal and insurrection acts committed by these Black Lives Matter foot soldiers, and the statements they have made, this group should be labeled as a terrorist organization and treated as such. Stop being concerned about the political fallout in labeling BLM as a terrorist group. Make no mistake about it, BLM members are agents of the devil!

I believe millions of Americans are sick and tired of the whining from BLM that they are always victims, which includes Barack and Michele Obama in their speeches during the convention. Most of the black community are glad and thankful that they live in the good old USA.

Mr. Socialist Bernie Sanders, in his speech at the DNC Convention, said that we need to give everything to everyone and let the wealthy pay for it. This is the same old, tired Socialist message given across the world. The result has always been: broken down countries; economic failure; long breadlines; and, poor living conditions--except for those who are at the top of the political structure.

There is only one way to describe AOC's brief political commercial at the DNC Convention and that is S T U P I D!

I was asked by a friend why I did write this article. I replied, “The Democrats made me do it!” The Bible says in Psalm 146:3-4, "Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is

no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish."