Historical

New Member Sworn in SCV

Brian Poerschman is sworn in as a new member of the 16th Regiment, SC, Volunteers, Camp 36 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He was sworn in by Camp Commander Frank Tucker as 1st Lt. Commander Larry Waddell looks on.
