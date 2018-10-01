Letters to the Editor

An Analysis of Dr. Christine Ford's Accusations

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleges that on an unknown date in 1982 she attended a party at a house of unknown address where an unknown number of mostly teen-aged party goers stood around sipping beer and socializing. At a certain point she decided, for an unknown reason, to climb a set of narrow stairs to a second floor where there was a bathroom and a bedroom. She became aware that an unknown person was following her, but she did not turn around to see who it was. That unknown person pushed her through the doorway into the darkened bedroom. She still made no effort to determine who it was.

Presently she is lying on the bed, but she is trying to get up and flee, however the unknown person is firmly holding her down. He slips one hand under her clothing and she becomes terrified that he is going to rape her and possibly accidently kill her. She begins to scream for help, but he places a hand over her mouth so she cannot scream. Apparently at this point she decides that her assailant is Brett Kavanaugh, and Brett's friend Mark Judge is also in the room. Somehow she breaks free and flees across the hallway to the bathroom where she waits until the two boys return to the party. Then she leaves the party and goes to her home nearby. She cannot say how she got to the party or how she got back home. This set of allegations raises many questions for me: