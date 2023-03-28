Military/Veterans

Veteran Receives Chair

Veteran William Wood, Sr. received a free electric lift chair from The American Legion Post 214 Taylors, S.C.  Thanks go to Ken Hemm for the Community outreach program, and Ed Frank for his support.
