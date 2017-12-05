Military/Veterans

Daughter of American Resolution Honors VVA Veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 and Daughters of the American Revolution Fort Prince George Chapter joined together to honor Veterans at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley, S.C.

The Fort Prince George Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a Veterans Honor Service Saturday, November 4th at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley, for veterans who were on active duty from 1 November 1955 until 15 May 1975, especially Vietnam Veterans.

The Wren High School Navy JROTC Color Guard posted the colors.

Vietnam Veteran Steve Ehrlich posted the POW/MIA Flag as Bag Piper Roger Kilpatrick, a member of the City of Greenville Pipes and Drums performed Amazing Grace.

Lisa Flannigan sang the National Anthem.

Anne W. Kilpatrick, Regent welcomed all to the Honor Service and recognized Hope Summers, a member of Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 523. Hope Summers is also State National Representative (AVVA).

Hope Summers explained what the “Missing Man” Table means.

Pat Ramsey President of Vietnam Veterans of America was guest speaker at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Easley, S.C. Daughters of the American Revolution Fort Prince George Chapter held the program to honor Veterans.

Mrs. Anne Kilpatrick introduced the guest speaker Pat Ramsey. Pat is currently the President of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Foothills Chapter 523 in Greenville. Pat is a United States Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran who enlisted in 1966 and arrived in Vietnam November 1967 and came back to the states in 1968. He talked about some of his experiences while stationed in Vietnam.

Mildred Brewer, Anne Kilpatrick and Sherry Harris assisted in the presentation of Certificates to the veterans. Sherry Harris is the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Director.

Mrs. Louree Clardy was recognized as a “Gold Star” Mother. Her son, Sgt. James Donald Clardy, US Army, was killed in Vietnam on 26 September 1967.

TAPS was performed by Larry Orr, and the Pickens Concert Choir sang America the Beautiful.

Peter Flink, Chaplain gave the benediction.

The Wren High School NJROTC Color Guard retired the Colors as the Piper performed “Green Hills of Tyrol.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution is the largest non-profit women’s service organization in the world, with over 180,000 members in the United States and abroad.

The DAR encourages patriotism, promotes historic preservation and provides educational opportunities.